Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Post Adorable TikTok of Baby Daughter

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra posted a TikTok featuring their baby daughter, Rya Rose Baltierra, on March 21, 2022.

The post was simply captioned, “Rya rose,” with a heart emoji.

The video started by panning from Baltierra to Rya to the beat of the song “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nick Minaj.

Fans were extremely excited in the comments section of the TikTok, with one person writing, “you guys create the most adorable kids.” Another posted, “She is so cute.” A third commented, “Your kids are SOOOO GORGEOUS! Just keep ‘em coming at this point!”

Rya was born in August 2021. Baltierra and Lowell are also parents to daughters Carly, 12, Novalee, seven, and Vaeda, three.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowell & Baltierra Were Middle School Sweethearts

According to Us Weekly, Lowell and Baltierra met in the 7th grade. In 2005, they officially started dating. In 2009, Lowell became pregnant with the couple’s eldest daughter, Carly, whom they placed up for adoption.

According to Us Weekly, Baltierra popped the question for the first time in 2010; later, in 2013, he proposed once again. Two years after that, the couple had their second child, Novalee, and seven months after that, they officially got married.

In August 2015, Baltierra told Us Weekly of their wedding: “I was bawling like a baby.”

Interestingly enough, Lowell’s mother, April, and Baltierra’s father, Butch, dated for some time, too– they began dating in 2009 and divorced in 2013.

Lowell & Baltierra on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’





Play



Teen Mom Family Reunion Sneak Peek The moms reflect on their Family Reunion and get a visit from a surprise guest. #TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Subscribe to Teen Mom: bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade after it all began, Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Cheyenne of Teen Mom OG continue… 2022-02-28T17:01:46Z

Those who are keeping up to date with “Teen Mom” may be surprised to learn why Lowell and Baltierra decided not to join “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Speaking to HollywoodLife in early March 2022, Lowell shared, “Tyler and I really wanted to be a part of the show from the start so we could grow closer with some of the girls that we don’t really know that well, and just learn about them and their stories more.”

Lowell added:

“[Raya] was only seven days old [when filming started], and we were originally supposed to go and bring her with us, but because of COVID and just wanting to be safe — especially with a baby who can’t even get [any of] her vaccinations yet or anything like that — [we realized we] needed to just focus on her. The first month or few months with a newborn is crazy. You’re sleep-deprived, and your life is just wild. You’re trying to get on a routine, and yeah, so we were really bummed that we couldn’t be there, but we wanted to be so badly.”

When HollywoodLife asked Lowell if she was “bummed about missing Farrah’s ‘Teen Mom’ comeback,” she replied: “Definitely not.”

On February 17, 2022, People reported that “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” was renewed for a second season.

Season 1 of the show featured Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones and Farrah Abraham.

Baltierra and Lowell have had a long run with “Teen Mom.” Their experiences were documented in the first season of “16 and Pregnant.”