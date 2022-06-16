Catelynn Lowell Posts NSFW Texts from Tyler Baltierra

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell participated in a new TikTok trend, where some social media users are posting screenshots of texts sent by their partners. Lowell shared some NSFW texts written by her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

“Random texts from my husband 😂🤣😂 @tylerbaltierramtv,” she captioned the video.

Lowell’s video included snippets of eight conversations, which had lines that read:

Do you feel like taking another ride when you get home? You like everything else long,” with a smirking face emoji. I’m sowwy I have wrong pee pee. I also got some mess free period s*** lol cuz idk about you but I wanna lay the smack down on that body of yours You’re a f****** MILK baby!!! I’m gonna miss f****** you while I heal SOFT is the exact OPPOSITE of what you MAKE ME Gotta stop talking about it now lmao.

The couple has been married since August 2015. They have three daughters together: 7-year-old Nova, 4-year-old Vaeda and 18-month-old Rya Rose.

They placed their eldest child, 13-year-old Carly, for adoption in 2009. The Baltierras are the only couple on “Teen Mom” to choose adoption for their baby.

The couple is slated to appear on the new rendition of “Teen Mom,” called “The Next Chapter.”

Some Fans Were Grossed Out by Baltierra’s Texts

Lowell said the messages were “random,” but social media users on Reddit had some different words to describe them.

“How do I go back in time and unwatch this? nightmares,” one person wrote.

“I’m embarrassed for both of them,” said another social media user.

Some people suspected Lowell was compensating.

“What kind of person shares their texts with their significant other like that? What a weird thing to do. Me thinks Cates just trying to remind everyone ‘See! He does like me,'” they wrote.

Lowell Shared a Suicide Prevention Message

Lowell took a different departure from her NSFW content in Instagram when she shared a message about suicide prevention.

“At 17, I was a depressed teenager who self-harmed and wondered about just how painful it could possibly be to end my life,” she wrote on June 13. “Right now, I’m laying on the couch, and I can hear my husband reading our four-year-old a bedtime story using silly voices.”

“Life gets better,” Lowell continued. “Make sure you’re there to see it.”

In 2014, Lowell revealed for the first time she was struggling with her mental health and suicidal ideation.

“My depression and anxiety were so severe,” the MTV star told In Touch Weekly. “I didn’t want to live another day.”

“I started having severe panic and anxiety attacks in the middle of the night, which led me into a deep depression,” she said to In Touch Weekly. “I couldn’t stop crying. I felt I’d be better off dead. I needed help.”

Both Lowell and Baltierra have gone on to become mental health advocates and are strong proponents of therapy.

“Never give up ❤️ you won’t know what the future holds UNLESS you are HERE to witness it!!!” Lowell wrote in her June 13 Instagram post.