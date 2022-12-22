‘Teen Mom’ Star Urged to Start OnlyFans So They Don’t Have to Work

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell joked about her husband, Tyler Baltierra, starting an OnlyFans account. Baltierra has been focused on his fitness over the past two years, transforming his “endomorphic” body with the help of his personal trainer, Jerry Torrez.

Lowell, 30, was asked what she thought about her husband’s body-building journey.

“I’m trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans,” Lowell told E! News. “Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We’ll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans. Like straight up.”

Lowell would be happy to help him. “I would take the pictures,” she told E! News.

“It’s inspired me to go to the gym. I go to the gym five days a week now,” Lowell said to E! News. “I think it’s good for his mental health and I’m glad to see that he’s just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he’s succeeding and getting stronger.”

“And, boy, he looks good, let me tell you,” she continued. “So that’s a plus.”

Days before the interview, Lowell posted a TikTok video of Baltierra standing in their kitchen. She zoomed in on his grey sweatpants and added the song, “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO.

Lowell also shared a video of herself dancing in the kitchen. She wrote, “When you dress homeless most of the time but he still smacks ur a** and calls ya sexy.”

Lowell Is Losing Weight

According to her trainer, Lowell has lost some weight since joining the gym.

Torrez has multiple videos of Baltierra and Lowell working out on his Instagram page.

On December 12, Torrez shared a before-and-after photo of Lowell.

“Two weeks has come and gone and look at your progress in two short weeks. 👏🏻👏🏻😎😎😎 keep up the great work down nearly 5 lbs,” he wrote.

Torrez wrote that Lowell started working out with him in October. “Your not there yet but you are closer than you were yesterday,” he captioned a video of the “Teen Mom” star doing goblet squats. “Be proud of your hard work imagine another few months.”

Baltierra Is Losing Weight Too

In his most recent update about his fitness journey, Baltierra said he dropped 24 pounds.

“I did decide to shift my goals a little & focus more on aesthetics/muscle building for this next bulk cycle, rather than strength building (like I was doing before),” he wrote at the time. “I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal, but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable & I get questions about it from you guys all the time lol.”

Fans first met Baltierra and Lowell on their episode of “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. They placed their daughter, Carly, for adoption. The couple agreed to a semi-open adoption, where they occasionally get to meet up with Carly, who is now 13.

They went on to welcome three more daughters: 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 1-year-old Rya Rose.