Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra’s Relationship Timeline

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra celebrated sixteen years together on the Tuesday, November 22 episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

In last night’s episode, cameras followed the couple as they boarded a sunset dinner cruise in Detroit, Michigan.

The “16 and Pregnant” alums reminisced about their time together while enjoying a stunning view of the water.

In honor of the couple’s anniversary, here is a look back at Catelynn and Tyler’s relationship.

Catelynn & Tyler’s Relationship Timeline: The Early Years

2005

Middle-school sweethearts! According to People, Catelynn and Tyler started dating in seventh grade.

2009

The public was first introduced to Catelynn and Tyler in 2009 when the starred on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.”

Catelynn was a junior in high school living in Algonac, Michigan, when she found out she was pregnant.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their eldest daughter Carolyn “Carly” in May 2009 and made the mutual decision to put their daughter up for adoption.

In a November 2021 interview with E! News, Catelynn reflected on her teen pregnancy, telling the outlet she was scared.

“I just remember the initial anxiety and being very scared,” she admitted.

“The scared is me thinking that I don’t have anything,” she continued. “At that time, I didn’t even have a cell phone. I didn’t even have my driver’s license yet. I didn’t have a car. My mom and Tyler’s dad were kind of bad in addiction during that period of time also.”

2010

Tyler proposed to Catelynn during season one of “Teen Mom” and she accepted. However, the couple never made it down the aisle.

In the season two premiere of “Teen Mom,” Tyler discovered that Catelynn had lied to him about hooking up with her ex while they were on a break. The couple briefly broke up over the whole saga but reconciled shortly after.

2013

According to Us Weekly, Tyler decided to call off his engagement to Catelynn in 2013.

The outlet reported that the MTV star spoke about his decision during a 2013 episode of “Couple’s Therapy.”

“I feel like once we’re married, I’m going to be stuck in this rut forever,” he revealed. “The more I think about it, the more it’s like she de-motivates me. She’s not motivated to do things herself. She’s not independent. She’d probably never admit it, but I feel like sometimes she puts up with me.”

2014

The couple gave engagement another shot in 2014. In December 2014, Catelynn shared a photo of her diamond ring on Instagram alongside the caption, “Babe got me a new engagement ring…. I wasn’t expecting this at all… it even has a baby diamond on the bottom to represent our new little girl…. thank you so much.”

Catelynn & Tyler’s Relationship Timeline: The Later Years

2015

In January 2015, the couple welcomed their second child together-a daughter named Novalee. Catelynn shared the news with fans on Instagram. She posted a photo of her newborn daughter’s feet alongside the caption, “You are already my world… I love you so much you have already changed me in so many ways… mommy and daddy love you😙💕.”

Seven months after Nova’s birth, Catelynn and Tyler finally tied the knot. Catelynn shared a photo from the special day on Instagram alongside the caption, “The best day of my life…I LOVE my HUSBAND!”

2019

The couple welcomed their third child together-a daughter named Vaeda-in February 2019.

2021

The couple welcomed baby number four in August 2021. Tyler shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram with the caption, “Welcome to our little family Rya Rose…we love you so much! 😍❤️🌹.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

