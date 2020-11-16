Catelynn Baltierra Talks About Tyler Being Her Brother

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra posted a story to her Instagram page where she said she “just found out Tyler is my brother!” The Michigan natives are not biologically related, but some fans confuse their relationship since their parents–Catelynn’s mom April Brockmiller and Tyler’s dad Butch Baltierra–were married at one point.

Tyler and Catelynn met when they were in seventh grade during music class, according to Insider. They were both around 15 years old at the time. They started to date soon after that and then Catelynn became pregnant the following year with their first child, Carly. They gave up for adoption so she could have a better life than they did in May 2009, as documented on MTVs 16 and Pregnant.

As noted by Champion Daily, Butch and April started to date shortly after Catelynn and Tyler got together. The duo wound up getting married in 2009, which legally made Catelynn and Tyler step-siblings. April and Butch decided to call it quits in 2013, ending the brief time when Catelynn and Tyler were step-siblings.

Catelynn Said She Didn’t Know What People Were Talking About

During a question and answer session on Instagram, which was cited by Champion Daily, Catelynn denied being related to Tyler when a fan asked, “Is it weird you married your stepbrother?”

“I didn’t marry my stepbrother,” she said. “I don’t know what you are talking about.”

Even though she feigned ignorance during the Instagram Q&A, Catelynn shared Champion Daily’s story about her response and promoted it on her page. “So I just found out Tyler is my BROTHER,” she wrote as the caption.

The article appeared on her page as a post–though the comments were disabled–and was also shared to her story. Tyler, however, didn’t share the article on his page.

Tyler Celebrates Kamala Harris Being Elected Vice President

Though Tyler hasn’t responded to the rumors about he and Catelynn being related, he did share a lengthy post about Sen. Kamala Harris being elected as Vice President, along with Joe Biden being voted President-elect in the 2020 presidential election. Harris made history as the first woman, first Black person and first person of color to be elected Vice President.

Tyler kicked off the post by sharing a picture of his middle daughter, Novalee, holding their youngest, Vaeda. “Regardless of what political party you choose to support, this is a very important historical moment for women that needs to be acknowledged!” he wrote. “It has barely been a hundred years that women have even had the right to vote in this country. So the fact that a woman now sits in the [second] most powerful position in our government is evolutionary & should be celebrated as a major, well overdue milestone of this country.”

Tyler was particularly touched by the historical moment because he’s a three-time girl dad. “Personally, as a father of daughters, this is huge for me,” he continued. “It shows my girls that America is about equal opportunities & nothing is off-limits for them just because of their gender…& that alone deserves [a] celebration!”

A premiere date for the new season of Teen Mom OG has not been shared, though the reality stars have been filming with MTV through the coronavirus pandemic.

READ NEXT: Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Gives Gut-Wrenching Update on Carly