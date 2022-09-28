Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Share Selfie With ‘Cringey Middle School Vibes’

A recent Instagram post shared by “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Baltierra initially looked like a sweet moment captured between Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra. Fans quickly discovered, however, there was a second snapshot in the post, and that one took a bit of a turn. Their supporters had plenty to say about the pair of snapshots, with many getting a kick out of the playful moment as a few others thought it was over-the-top.

A Sweet Photo Came First

The Instagram post showed the Baltierras smiling, and she leaned her head in toward his. They were outdoors, with a lake and plenty of trees behind them, and they seemed dressed for cool fall weather. Catelynn’s caption was “I [heart emoji] youuuu,” and she tagged Tyler while also including a couple of goofy face emojis. Tyler commented back with a couple of similar emojis and wrote, “Love you more!”

Over the couple of days since Catelynn initially shared the post, nearly 40,000 fans “liked” it to show their support for the “Teen Mom” couple. In addition, more than 250 people commented, and almost all of the notes were complimentary. Some pointed out they loved the purple color that Catelynn currently has in her hair, and quite a few pointed out how happy the pair looked.

“You guys are adorable,” wrote one person.

“My fave couple ever!!! Y’all are gorgeous,” added another.

“Cate you look amazing absolutely glowing,” gushed someone else.

“You two stayed down to earth even with your fame and I love it!!” a fourth fan detailed.

Catelynn Surprised Tyler in the Other Snapshot

The second photo in Catelynn’s Instagram post was another selfie, snapped at the same spot. This time, however, she turned and licked Tyler’s cheek. It appeared her timing was perfect, as Tyler looked surprised, and rather aghast, that she pulled that move right as the photo was taken.

“Licked it so it mine,” joked one fan.

The majority of the comments left on Catelynn’s Instagram post were positive, and that was mostly the case with the “Teen Mom” Reddit page as well. However, there were a few posters who could not entirely ignore the licking photo.

“I would love to never see people’s tongues out again on social media,” declared one “Teen Mom” fan.

“Over 25 years of marriage and I’ve never licked my husband’s cheek,” revealed another Redditor.

“The first photo is cute, Cate looks really good. That second photo gives cringey middle school vibes tho lol,” suggested someone else.

Quite a few “Teen Mom” fans noted how much Catelynn and Tyler look like one another, almost like siblings, and that is apparently a point that pops up on Reddit fairly frequently. Many of the Reddit comments were about how happy and healthy Catelynn looked, and there was plenty of praise for how much the two had to overcome to get where they are today.

“I see a lot of cringe from these two but these pics ain’t it,” noted someone else. “This is actually cute and they look happy and healthy for a change.”

“I don’t particularly like Tyler but I have to admit they’re doing a great job of breaking the cycle of generational trauma. I hope their children continue the trend,” chimed in another “Teen Mom” fan.