Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Slam Farrah Abraham in Live Video

Earlier this week, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Catelynn Baltierra went live on TikTok with her husband Tyler Baltierra to answer fan questions and prepare for their day. One fan shared a screen recording of their live video, where the couple talks about their former “Teen Mom OG” co-star Farrah Abraham, to a “Teen Mom” forum on Reddit.

“Do we miss Farrah?” Catelynn said, reading a fan question off her screen before answering briefly, “No.”

The two then answer a few other questions before the topic of Abraham is brought back up.

Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Talk About Farrah Abraham’s Plastic Surgery

Followers watching Catelynn Baltierra’s TikTok live brought up Farrah Abraham multiple times, and Catelynn and her husband Tyler weren’t shying away from the subject.

Tyler reads a comment that says, “Farrah looks unrecognizable”, and Catelynn jumps in to say, “I know and she was pretty! She’s just gotten a lot of plastic surgery.”

“I understand why she wanted a nose job, I totally get that. She wanted a nose job in the beginning. She should have just stopped after,” Catelynn says, “She looks way different. She probably, sadly, doesn’t really have any self-esteem, and that’s sad.” Tyler says Abraham just needs to gain self-esteem, and Catelynn responded, “She’s just a mean person.”

Tyler closes the topic by saying, “But haven’t we said though, I’ve actually never met anyone like her in my life. I thought people like her were only in movies,” and Catelynn repeats herself a few times, saying, “She’s a mean girl.”

Although Farrah Abraham is often polarizing to “Teen Mom” fans, commenters on the Reddit post of Catelynn’s live did not like seeing the Baltierra’s talking about her over social media, even if they were answering fan questions.

“Is it also mean girl behavior to talk about someone’s plastic surgery on their live?” one fan wrote.

“I think someone talking about someone being a mean girl would make them a mean girl.. or nah?” another fan commented.

“Cate and Tyler are literally always attacking her when she doesn’t even mention them… everytime they’ve targeted her she hasn’t even done anything to THEM…” a third fan added.

Farrah Abraham & Catelynn Baltierra Have Been Feuding for Years

Farrah Opens Up to Coach B | Teen Mom: Family Reunion Things got out of hand at last night's party when insults (and tables) started to fly. Coach B sits down with Farrah to discuss what happened. #TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Subscribe to Teen Mom: bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade after it all… 2022-02-09T21:00:05Z

Catelynn Baltierra and Farrah Abraham appeared together for nearly eight-and-a-half years on “Teen Mom OG”, and the relationship between the two has never really found its footing.

In 2014, Abraham said that Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra were making a “bad choice” in trying to have a baby. Catelynn responded on Twitter, saying, “Huh bad choices?!? Hahaha I didn’t make a so called ‘sex tape’ but WE make the bad choices? Seriously [Abraham’s] comments made my night! #Rofl”.

Four years later, the two were still at odds when Abraham dropped out of a planned 2018 celebrity boxing match, which Catelynn had bought tickets to see in person in Atlantic City. “Going to Atlantic City was supposed to see Farrah get laid the hell out by [her opponent] Hoopz thennn she dropped out! Still going to support our girl Hoopz tho!” Catelynn wrote on Instagram at the time.

Then, in 2019 after Abraham was off of “Teen Mom: OG”, Catelynn spoke out when Abraham suggested that Cheyenne Floyd be fired so that she could be brought back on as a full time cast member. “She’s still the self-righteous person — she always has been — and we don’t need that type of attitude in our loving group,” Catelynn said of Abraham.

