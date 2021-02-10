‘Unpopular Opinion’ About Catelynn & Tyler Goes Viral

It’s not unusual for the stars of Teen Mom OG to received regular criticism from fans, but one post that praised Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra went viral. Together since they were in middle school, Tyler and Catelynn have remained a couple and welcomed three daughters together. They’ve had their share of hiccups, but an “unpopular opinion” from a Reddit user on February 8 said the couple has gone far compared to “where they came from.”

“I get that Cate is inconsistent and lazy and Tyler can be pretty cringy but I actually think they are both doing pretty well,” the person wrote.

When viewers first met Catelynn on 16 and Pregnant, she described her mother April as “unpredictable” and “moody,” as referenced by The List. She divulged more about her childhood in her book Conquering Choas, where she says she grew up in a “shady” trailer park and that she was surrounded by drama as her mom battled addiction.

She wasn’t the best student either. “I didn’t get called to the principal’s office all the time like some people, but I wasn’t getting any passing grades,” she wrote.

Catelynn & Tyler Grew Up Similarly

Tyler’s childhood was also traumatic and also dealt with a parent who was addicted to drugs. His father, Butch, has been in and out of prison throughout his life.

“Cate had April who we have seen is abusive, manipulative, and vile,” the Redditor wrote. “Tyler had Butch who is a drug addict and was constantly in and out of his life.”

The creator did point out some popular negatives about Catelynn and Tyler among netizens. “Although both of them as adults make some pretty bad financial decisions and are pretty lazy, I think they are providing a much more stable, consistent childhood to their girls than they were given and I think they deserve kudos for this,” they said.

More than 650 people upvoted the post, which garnered hundreds of comments from fans who weighed in on the topic. Some noted that Catelynn has put a lot of work into overcoming her mental health battles. The MTV personality has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression.

Catelynn & Tyler Chose Adoption for Their First Daughter

Afraid they wouldn’t be able to give her the childhood she deserves, the Michigan natives made the choice to relinquish their parenting rights of their oldest daughter, Carly Davis. She was adopted by a couple in North Carolina, and they try to see her once a year.

The family wasn’t to get together in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We didn’t see her [in 2020] at all because of the pandemic,” the 28-year-old told In Touch Weekly. “Like nobody was, you know, flying anywhere, going anywhere. So yeah. That never happened. That didn’t happen this year.”

Catelynn is looking forward to when they can meet up again. “Hopefully once COVID calms down or goes away, or people start getting vaccinated we can have a visit again,” the purple-haired star told Too Fab. “But we do stay in contact.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Catelynn Baltierra Accused of ‘Using’ Daughter Carly Davis