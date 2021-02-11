Catelynn & Tyler Blasted For Saying They Want More Babies

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra want to have more children, but not everyone thinks it’s the best option for the couple. Some viewers took to Reddit, accusing Tyler and Catelynn of trying to fill the void they have from placing their oldest daughter for adoption with more children.

“I feel like they think babies fix their problems. With Nova, they wanted to fill that void of missing Carly. It didn’t work obviously. Then with Vaeda, they wanted to fix it by having a boy and probably thinking that would fix their need for not longing for Carly,” one person wrote under the original thread, which had more than 500 upvotes. “I think by having a new baby they think it will fix all the other failed attempts and their marriage.”

Tyler and Catelynn, both 28, have been open about their dream to have a baby boy, but one fan said they hope the couple never has a son: “I hope they never have a boy, it’ll become a really unhealthy dynamic when there’s clearly a favorite child.”

Catelynn & Tyler Want Another Baby Before They’re 30

Catelynn and Tyler talked about having more children on the February 9 episode of Teen Mom OG. Their friend Alex came over and asked when they planned to have their next baby.

“I want one but I’m scared,” Tyler explained. “I want one but I don’t”

“Just do it,” Alexa said. “Bang it out before 30. You don’t want to be having kids in your 30s.”

Tyler agreed, saying, “No. I don’t.” He added that they weren’t trying yet and then said with a laugh, “It’s too scary.”

“We talk about having one more but I feel like three would be a lot,” Catelynn said. “With Vaeda, Tyler and I were going through a lot in our marriage. It was a lot of stress [during the pregnancy]. Tyler and me going through that… and then thinking sometimes I don’t know about having this baby right now.”

Tyler confirmed that he and Catelynn actually split up before Vaeda was born. “I remember Cate calling me and saying that: ‘I don’t know. Let’s not have the baby.'”

Tyler explained that of course deep down he knew he wanted Vaeda. “Yeah. I don’t know. What do you wanna do honey?” he asked Catelynn about baby No. 3, with her answering that she wasn’t sure what they should do next either.

“I mean I have the easy part,” Tyler said. “You gotta carry this kid, push it out, go through the pain.”

Catelynn Had a Miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day

Catelynn had been excited to announce her pregnancy, but soon after conceiving she miscarried. The Teen Mom OG star said she wanted to speak out about the tragedy because she didn’t want other women who experienced the same loss to feel like they were alone.

“I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” Catelynn wrote in December. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

“Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me,” she continued. “I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone.”

