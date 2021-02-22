Main ‘Teen Mom’ Star Confirms Pregnancy

Catelynn Baltierra, one of the main stars from Teen Mom OG confirmed she was pregnant. Catelynn and Tyler have been vocal about wanting to have a boy and have talked about trying to get pregnant on the current season of the MTV series. Catelynn’s pregnancy comes after she tragically miscarried on Thanksgiving days after she and Tyler convinced. It was the second time Catelynn suffered a miscarriage.

“I was definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby!” Catelynn told Celebuzz in an exclusive interview on February 22. “But we are so excited.”

Tyler, 28, was shocked by the news. “At first, he didn’t believe it,” the Michigan native said. “I just handed him the positive test.” Tyler remained dubious about his wife’s pregnancy until she missed her period and then took another test, which again came back positive.

MTV cameras were there when Catelynn and Tyler found out they were expecting another baby, but the couple even hid the news from producers initially. “[We] waited until I was further along to even mention it on the show!” she explained.

The star announced the news on social media by sharing a photo of 6-year-old daughter Nova and 2-year-old daughter Vaeda holding a sign that said they would be big sisters in 27 weeks. Catelynn and Tyler are also the parents of Carly Davis, who they placed for adoption when she was born.

Tyler shared a similar post. “Can’t wait for another beautiful blessing,” he wrote on Instagram. “The rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

Fellow Teen Mom dad Cory Wharton reached out to Tyler to celebrate the good news. “Yesss congratulations,” he wrote.

Cheyenne Floyd Was the Only ‘Teen Mom’ Star to Reach Out After Catelynn’s Miscarriage

Catelynn was open about her second miscarriage because she didn’t want women who suffer a similar tragedy to feel like they’re alone. According to the Teen Mom star, Cheyenne Floyd was the only franchise member to reach out, despite working with people like Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood for more than 10 years.

During an interview with Us Weekly in January, Catelynn said the two stars exchanged some text messages. The mother-of-three really appreciated Cheyenne’s condolences. “I just let her know how important that was to me that she really reached out just to see how I was doing,” she said.

Catelynn was a little hurt that her other co-stars stayed quiet. “I feel like I reach out to them a lot when they’re going through things,” she confessed. “I try to be there, but I also have to have that mindset that everybody is not going to do what I would do.”

Catelynn Credits Treatment With Helping Her Handle Her Second Miscarriage

Catelynn has been open about struggling with her mental health. In recent years she has made an effort to work on her anxiety and depression–and she credits that work with being able to cope with her second miscarriage.

“I was able to have these emotions, feel these emotions and keep going on with my day-to-day life,” Catelynn told In Touch Weekly in January. “Eventually there will be a little soul that is ready, and that will happen when it’s meant to happen.”

“I really feel like a lot of the mental health stuff that I did in the past really stepped up to the plate and helped me a lot, because it didn’t overcome me,” she added.

