Tyler Baltierra Defends Himself Amid ‘Crazy as Hell’ Sweatpants Scandal

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra defended himself after he posted pictures of himself at a farm with his daughters. The Michigan native thought the photos — taken by his wife, Catelynn Lowell — were “wholesome” and did not expect the backlash he received from fans, who accused him of not wearing underwear during the outing.

Lowell was the first to break her silence.

“Y’all REALLY think that Tyler is just free balling?!” she said, according to screenshots posted to Reddit. “Then you would be SHOCKED to see if he really was. Y’all are crazy.”

Lowell joked there was a business opportunity in her husband’s future if he was interested.

“That’s right keep staring and zooming in but ayyyeee that’s what’s laying with me every night,” she said. “Maybe you need to start an OnlyFans.”

Baltierra was next to break his silence. He couldn’t believe that fans were looking in between his legs.

“I didn’t even realize anything until seeing all these comments this morning,” he wrote via Instagram, per Teen Mom Chatter. “People be crazy as hell! Like what am I supposed to do wear a damn athletic cup walking around!? Lol I’m sorry everybody but I’m a dude & I was just born this way. I’ll make sure to try n hide him away somewhere next time.”

In his original post, Baltierra posted three pictures of himself with his two daughters — 7-year-old Nova and 3-year-old Vaeda — feeding baby carrots to ponies.

“I’m feeling very grateful & very blessed to be able to make memories with my babies! 😍🙏🏻❤️,” he captioned the images.

Baltierra Denied He Was Looking for Attention

Baltierra seemed to take the criticism in stride until someone suggested that he purposely posted the photos for attention.

“No way, like are you fr real right now?” he said to a fan, per screenshots obtained by Teen Mom Chatter. “My WIFE is the one who took all these amazing photos of me & my kids & I was excited to post them (like a lot of normal parents get when they’re enjoying time with their children.”

Baltierra said his only intention was to show a “wholesome” day with his family and that fans were making the situation “something it’s not.”

Baltierra Asked People to Consider If The Roles Were ‘Reversed’

Baltierra wanted people to think about how the conversation might be different if the picture fans sexualized was of a woman’s body — and not a man’s.

“Let’s just say (for example): A mother posts a picture of her & her children at a beach & people online hyper focus on her body parts (boobs or ass. etc),” he proposed. “Then when she comments on it being uncomfortable, a man tells her that her unwanted/undesired attention is in fact ‘intentional’ because she’s ‘putting it out there.’”

Baltierra said that type of response would not be tolerated.

“I bet you’d be getting a way different type of response from people that’s for sure,” he said. “I just can’t believe we are even having this discussion in the first place tbh smh.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.