Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Still Owe $321K to Government

“Teen Mom OG” stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra still owe more than $300,000 to the government, but they’ve paid off one of their federal tax liens, The Sun wrote in an exclusive report.

For the years of 2016 and 2017, Lowell and Baltierra a tax lien of $535,010.97 was placed against them on November 19, 2019, the outlet reported. As of December 1, 2019, the federal tax lien was paid off, according to Michigan courts, cited by The Sun.

But the “Teen Mom OG” stars aren’t out of the clear just yet. Two weeks after their first tax lien was paid off, Lowell and Baltierra were slapped with their second federal tax lien. This one was for the amount of $321,789.06 and was connected to the year 2018, the outlet noted. That amount remains unpaid, per The Sun.

Fans Praised Lowell & Baltierra for Paying Their Taxes

The Sun’s article about Lowell and Baltierra’s taxes being paid made its way to the “Teen Mom” subreddit. Although a number of social media users were happy to write snarky comments about MTV couple, some fans praised the Michigan couple for paying off their debt.

“Honestly good for them for paying up. I hope they continue to do so and make better choices with their finances going forward,” one top comment read.

“They paid it off by more than half?? Good for them 👏🏻,” a second person noted.

Another popular response came from someone who wondered if Lowell and Baltierra weren’t educated about finances before they got their start on MTV.

“Don’t come at me for this one, but it doesn’t bother me that they owe so much in taxes. Like I get it, it’s wrong and they need to pay them, but I feel like they genuinely didn’t know how or what to do,” they said. “It’s not like MTV provided them with a financial advisor (they should have IMO).”

Their Youngest Daughter Has RSV

Unpaid taxes aren’t the only thing on the “Teen Mom” stars’ plate. Lowell and Baltierra — who have four daughters together — revealed their youngest, baby Rya, was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Lowell wrote on Instagram the news was “devastating and [heartbreaking],” but said Rya was responding to treatment.

“Rya is doing much better we are now only doing breathing treatments at night time,” the mother-of-four told Celebuzz. “I’m doing well and my panic has gone away finally but I’m still doing therapy! And Rya has RSV but is getting better every day!”

The MTV stars placed their 12-year-old Carly for adoption when they were 16 years old. They went on to welcome three more girls together: 7-year-old Nova, 2-year-old Vaeda and 3-month-old Rya.

Baltierra was vocal about wanting to have a boy, but he has been posting numerous updates about Rya since her birth.

“Rya looking cute as ever on her first Christmas! Happy Holidays everyone! ❤️🎄🎅🏻,” he wrote via Instagram on December 26, 2021.

“I can’t believe little Rya is 3 months old already! I honestly didn’t think it was possible but she just keeps getting cuter! 🌹❤️,” Baltierra gushed in a previous post.

READ NEXT: Catelynn Lowell Posts Rare Photo of Daughter Carly