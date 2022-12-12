Chelsea & Cole DeBoer’s New HGTV Show Gets Preview & Premiere Date

From MTV to HGTV, “Teen Mom 2” stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer’s upcoming renovation show, “Down Home Fab” has officially been announced. The six-episode first season of the show is set to premiere on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm Eastern on HGTV and streaming the same day on discovery+.

In addition to the premiere date, HGTV has released a preview for the new show, which People has shared, and fans can’t wait to follow the DeBoers’ journey designing an renovating houses in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Fell in Love With Design While Working on Their Own Home

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are self-made designers, and in the preview for their new HGTV series, Chelsea describes her design style as “South Dakota Glam”, where both of the DeBoers were born and raised. Later in the preview, Chelsea tells Cole about their first client and the two realize it’s a small world when their prospective client turns out to be their own wedding coordinator, who Cole knew from growing up in the same area.

“That’s such a Sioux Falls thing, the same person that coordinated your wedding also lived in your back yard, and now we’re redoing their house,” Chelsea said.

Although the DeBoers are self-made designers, they have worked hard to develop their style while working on their own home. The couple bought and began renovations on their family home in 2018, according to The US Sun. They made an Instagram account, called Down Home DeBoers, to document the process and share it with fans.

“When we were sharing out home building and designing process on social media we got a ton of feedback,” Chelsea said in the show’s sneek peak. The rest is history, with Down Home DeBoers becoming “Down Home Fab” and moving from phone screens to television screens across the country in the new year.

When Was ‘Down Home Fab’ Filmed?

Although “Down Home Fab” is airing in the middle of the Winter, fans should prepare themselves to see some warm weather on screen, as the DeBoers filmed the majority of their show in the Spring and Summer of 2022, as marked in several Instagram posts. Chelsea first announced the show in a February 2022 Instagram post, writing, “Cole and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv ! We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area.”

HGTV confirmed Chelsea’s announcement in a tweet, sharing that the working title for the show was “Farmhouse Fabulous” and that it was set to premiere in Spring 2023, so this January premiere date is earlier than fans may have initially anticipated.

Throughout the next many months, Chelsea shared that their first day of filming was March 31, and that the first season of “Down Home Fab” finished filming on June 18. Upon wrapping filming, Chelsea shared that she, “Had the time of my life, designed some pretty kickass spaces and lots of memories and new friendships made”.

