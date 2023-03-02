EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea DeBoer Launches ‘Chic’ Rebrand for Home Line Aubree Says

Chelsea DeBoer — the cofounder of the home line Aubree Says and the star of HGTV’s latest hit, “Down Home Fab” — revamped the brand’s logo and website to give it a “chic” overhaul. As of February 27, six new items have been added to the Aubree Says collection, which all retail for under $80.

DeBoer, 31, told Heavy in a phone interview on March 2 that the new items she added are “so pretty” and more indicative of her taste, which she describes as “South Dakota glam.”

“I felt like I just wanted to have a higher-end collection, a little more chic. It is more representative of my personal style, so that’s what it was really all about,” she told Heavy, explaining that she has been working on the collection for more than a year. “I wanted to simplify the website and get a new chic logo and that’s what it’s really all about.”

The new products are rose gold mixing bowls ($52), an Aztec print throw ($52), an eight-piece measuring spoon and cup set ($35), an acacia wood & black marble cheeseboard ($46), a studded placemat set ($28), and a leather down-home candle ($43).

DeBoer said one of her favorite new items is the cutting board. “It’s such a nice quality that I just live for it,” she told People, adding that “the mixing bowls are stunning. Everything’s just so pretty.”

DeBoer is a businesswoman and entrepreneur who was born and raised in South Dakota. She launched Aubree Says in 2020, after building her dream home new Sioux Falls.

She has been married to her husband, Cole DeBoer, since 2016 and they have four children together: 13-year-old Aubree, 6-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne and 2-year-old Walker June.

She and DeBoer landed their HGTV show in 2022, and season 1 aired in January 2023. The network greenlit season 2 after the first three episodes aired to great success. Season 2 of the home renovation show is slated to air in early 2024.

DeBoer Has a ‘Hands-On’ Approach to Aubree Says

When it comes to picking out new products for Aubree Says, DeBoer said she has an active role.

“It’s honestly such a process. I’m kinda obsessed with it. We are constantly sampling products and I have to see everything. I have to have my hands on everything and make sure everything is great quality before actually putting it into the collection,” DeBoer told Heavy in a phone interview. “There’s a lot of back and forth if something’s not perfect. So there’s a lot that goes into it and just making sure that it will be the perfect item.”

According to DeBoer, Aubree Says has a bright future. Eventually, she would like to expand the brand to include home decor items for the kitchen and bathroom, as well as having a line of rugs.

“There are so many things that I want in the future,” she told Heavy. “This is only the beginning.”

Constructing her house from the ground up in 2020 — which was documented on the Down Home DeBoers Instagram page — is the impetus for her love of home design.

“I always talk about how when Cole and I built our house, I feel like it inspired something in me,” DeBoer told Heavy. “I just found a whole new passion. I love the home design process.”

She knew she could put her own flair on home design and “that’s what inspired Aubree Says to begin with.”

DeBoer Wants to Capture a ‘Feeling’ With Aubree Says

The goal of Aubree Says is to “transform your house into a sanctuary,” DeBoer writes on the brand’s website.

“Your home isn’t your four walls. It’s a feeling. A feeling of warmth and safety and certainty that washes over you as you cross the threshold,” she explains on the website. “It’s that exhale as you sink into the sofa.”

“My mission is to make a line of home goods that capture that feeling,” she continues. “Products that are boldly designed and made with love. Products for your family and mine.”