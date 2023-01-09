Chelsea DeBoer Shares Which Quote She Lives By

“Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea DeBoer is getting ready for the premiere of her and her husband Cole’s brand new HGTV show “Down Home Fab”. This week, HGTV took a look into the DeBoer’s South Dakota home, with Cole behind the camera, asking his wife a series of questions about their lives and their home’s design inspiration. During the interview, Chelsea reveals one quote that she lives her life by.

“Fake it ’til you make it,” Chelsea tells Cole, in a clip that was shared on the HGTV Instagram.

See the full interview, including a tour of the DeBoer’s home, below.

Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Show Off Their South Dakota Home

Play

Inside Chelsea & Cole DeBoer's South Dakota Home | Down Home Fab | HGTV Chelsea & Cole DeBoer invite HGTV into their beautiful Sioux Falls home. From Cole's intriguing questions to the custom play room in their basement, the DeBoer's showcase what they love about their house. Find more great content from HGTV: Stream full episodes and more: watch.hgtv.com/ Get ideas and inspiration: hgtv.com/ Subscribe to HGTV on YouTube:… 2023-01-06T23:00:03Z

During their Walk N’ Talk interview for HGTV, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer invite viewers into their home for an inside look at their personal design choices. Chelsea notes during the interview that her favorite color is black, and that becomes apparent as each new room revealed shows multiple black design elements and appliances (including cabinets, the kitchen island, their brick fireplace, and the window shades). Even the outside of their home is painted black (specifically “Iron Ore by Sherwin-Williams”, as Chelsea notes).

Chelsea’s favorite room in the house is their living room “since we spend so much time here as a family, and I feel like it’s so cozy in here.” The room is complete with a fireplace, cow skin rug, tan leather couch, black cushioned seating, and a large wood-topped coffee table.

The black theme continues with the accent cushions on their back patio, where Chelsea says they like to watch the wild animals that roam their sprawling property each night.

After descending the antelope-print stairs into the basement, viewers saw the play house that Cole has built for the DeBoer children, which was painted the same color black as their home’s exterior. “The kids are always in here, there’s a little reading nook. They like to play with the kitchen in the house, and of course, they are always going down the slide,” Chelsea said.

Fans Shared Inspirational Quotes of Their Own

Fans weren’t shy to share their opinions on Chelsea DeBoer’s favorite quote in the comment section of the HGTV Instagram post. Some found the quote to be very inspirational, while others didn’t connect with the idea of “faking it”. Others simply wanted to share their favorite quotes.

“I say ‘Believe it, til you achieve it.’ 🙂 I like it because it seems more positive and sincere than faking,” one fan said, giving DeBoer’s statement a more positive spin.

“Nahhhh. I have always hated that quote approach. Don’t fake it, just keep going and you’ll make it,” another fan wrote.

“Thave always said that quote!! Because everyone fakes something in their lifes!! So I have always said fake it until you make it then you want be faking it anymore!!” a third fan commented.

Chelsea’s father even chimed in, writing, “Perhaps it should have been ‘always listen to your father'”.

“Down Home Fab” premieres on HGTV on January 16, 2023, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: Dr. Drew Pinsky Medically Removed From New Reality Show