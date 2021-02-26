Chelsea Houska on Ex Adam Lind & Co-Parenting Aubree

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska talked about Adam Lind and their daughter, Aubree, in a new interview. Most Teen Mom fans are familiar with Adam’s history with Aubree. He hasn’t been a stable father figure in her life, with stepdad Cole DeBoer stepping in and taking her to multiple father-daughter dances. Even though things in the past weren’t the best with Adam, Chelsea told Us Weekly that co-parenting with him during the pandemic was going well.

“It actually hasn’t been too bad,” she said. “I feel like we’re in a good place right now with all of that.”

Chelsea was disappointed when Aubree got a phone and reached out to her dad. The star argued on her last season of Teen Mom 2 that Adam finally had a direct line to her 11-year-old daughter, and she didn’t think he was making the most of it.

Chelsea, who gave birth to her fourth child on January 25, said Aubree having a phone has helped improve her relationship with her father. “Everything has been going pretty smooth, I’d say,” Chelsea told the publication. “I think that has played a huge part.”

Chelsea & Cole Were Accused of Exploiting Aubree

During her final season on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea faced some backlash for Aubree being her main storyline. Much of Chelsea’s segments focused on Aubree, whether it was getting a new phone, talking about her relationship with her dad and her paternal family or going to a school dance with Cole–something that has been covered by MTV in the past.

Fans also accused Cole of overstepping boundaries when he got upset about Adam. “It makes me want to vomit,” Cole said about his wife’s ex and his family. “I don’t understand why they’re even around.”

“I don’t like it when she gets that kind of stuff forced on her. If she wanted it, she would have asked for it,” he added. “If she wanted to talk to him, she could talk to him! This is frustrating.”

Chelsea Left ‘Teen Mom 2’ on Good Terms

Chelsea Houska is the first Teen Mom star to leave the franchise on positive terms with MTV. Alums like Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans, however, were fired from the show and have since made disparaging remarks about MTV.

When Chelsea announced she was leaving the series in October 2020, she said she wanted fans to continue to follow her journey. She has a new baby, Walker June–who she loves to post pictures of–and she also has a new business, home goods line Aubree Says.

During an interview with Life & Style, Chelsea said her products are not only affordable, they’re high quality too. She was inspired to create the line while building her new home in South Dakota, which she documented on Instagram through the Down Home DeBoers account.

“As I was building my family’s new home, I always found myself struggling to find high quality, affordable, cozy home goods that were exactly my style,” she said. “I figured I must not be the only one running into the same issue, so I saw it as a great opportunity to launch my own line!”

