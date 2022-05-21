PHOTO: Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Resurfaces in Rare Pic

An old picture of Chelsea Houska’s ex, Adam Lind, when he was younger resurfaced on Reddit.

An original poster shared a series of pictures of “Teen Mom” cast members to the forum. Included in the post were pictures of Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards, Briana DeJesus — who sported short hair in the photo — Leah Messer, Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry and Amber Portwood.

Lind’s picture was the first in the bunch. He and Aubree, now 12, were dressed in formal attire, with Aubree — who appears to be around 4 years old in the photo — wearing a white dress and Lind donning a gray suit. They both smirked at the camera and raised an eyebrow, with some viewers stating Aubree’s likeness to her father was remarkable.

“Wow. Aubree really is the spitting image of Adam,” one person wrote.

Others were “sad” to see the way Lind turned out. “The first one makes me so sad for some reason. Like s***, Adam really could have done so much better with his life, both for himself & Aubree,” they said.

Lind has disappeared from social media. The last time he posted was in 2016. At the time, he wrote, “For those haters out there creeping off your friends ig… I see you :)”

Where Is Lind Now?

Lind has largely remained out of the spotlight since signing away his right to his youngest daughter, Paislee Mae, who he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur.

A 5-year-old Paislee was adopted by Halbur’s husband, Joe Leonard, in 2017 when they were married, as noted by Radar Online.

Leonard celebrated Paislee’s adoption by giving her flowers and a stuffed animal, Radar Online noted.

Even though Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, expressed interest in adopting Aubree, Lind did not relinquish the parental rights of his eldest.

“It’s a little more complicated with Aubree,” a source told Radar Online at the time. “She’s older and has a consistent visitation/relationship with his parents.”

Houska Said Lind Was Doing Well

Houska doesn’t often talk about her high school boyfriend, but during an Instagram live in February 2022 she said Lind was “pretty good.”

“OK. So everyone wants to know about Aubree and her dad,” she said.

I think he’s doing pretty good. I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things. That he’s in a good place,” Houska said. “But Aubree’s still, like, not close with him. There’s no like setup time to see him, cause I know a lot of people want to know that stuff.”

Houska’s claim that Lind was doing well came after an arrest warrant was issued in March 2021 regarding unpaid child support, according to The Sun. Lind “failed to comply with the court’s order for compliance” by “failing to support minor child,” the warrant said, per The Sun.

Since viewers first met Houska, she has welcomed three children with DeBoer: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

She and her family quit “Teen Mom 2” in November 2020, but are giving TV another go. They are slated to star in HGTV’s “Farmhouse Fabulous,” where they will renovate homes in South Dakota.

The series is slated to debut in spring 2023.