Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Looks Like Adam Lind’s ‘Twin’

Fans saw a new photo of Aubree Lind-DeBoer and couldn’t believe how much she looks like her father, Adam Lind.

Her mother, “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska, shared a video of Aubree, 12, before she went to a Louis Tomlinson concert with her stepfather, Cole Deboer. She had a special accessory for the event, but Houska made sure to tell her followers that it was fake.

Aburee gave a twirl for the camera to show off her hair — two ponytails down the back of her head — and her outfit. She wore an oversized grey shirt that was adorned with Tomlinson’s logo, a smiley face with X’s for eyes.

“She’s going to a Louis Tomlinson concert tonight with Cole and that is a fake septum piercing, you guys, we’re allowing her to wear it for the concert, but she just looks so cute and she’s excited. Woo!” Houska, 30, said on her Instagram story.

“How cute is she?!” Houska captioned the image.

A social media user took a screenshot of Houska’s video and posted it to Reddit, where people were surprised to see how much Aubree favored her father. In the past, fans have often said Aubree resembles her mother.

“lol she is adams twin,” one person wrote.

“Am I the only one who always thought she looked like Adam? …yes I’ve seen Chelsea’s baby pics,” a second commenter said.

“I’ve never seen Adam in her until now. Crazy,” a third social media user noted.

Aubree & Sophia Abraham Showed Off Their Septum Piercings on the Same Day

Sophia Abraham, the daughter of “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham, posted a video of getting her septum pierced — for real — on the same day Houska shared a video of Aubree getting ready for the concert.

Sophia wrote on Instagram that it was her birthday wish to get the piercing.

“I got my septum piercing for for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!! 🖤🖤🥳🥳,” she Sophia wrote on Instagram.

Houska & Aubree Are Returning to TV

Houska quit “Teen Mom 2” in November 2020, saying she wanted to protect Aubree’s privacy, but the DeBoers are coming back to television — but it won’t be on MTV.

Houska and Aubree, as well as DeBoer and the younger children — 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June — are going to star in a series called “Farmhouse Fabulous.”

They are going to help renovate homes in their native South Dakota.

“Farmhouse Fabulous” is slated to make its debut on HGTV in spring 2023.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Houska said in a press release, cited by People.

The couple promised fans they would be authentic on HGTV.

“We have been working so hard on some projects already,” Houska said. “We can not wait to bring you guys into a new part of our life, a new chapter, see a different side of us.”

“Oh, you’re gonna see the real us,” DeBoer added.

