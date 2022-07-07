PHOTO: Chelsea Houska & Aubree Celebrate Independence Day

“Teen Mom” alum Chelsea Houska celebrated America’s Independence Day with her family and friends on July 4.

The pictures posted to social media by her friend and business partner, Laurie Karlson, caused a stir among fans — with some people saying that they couldn’t tell the women in the group apart.

Houska wore a Coors light hat, white T-shirt, jean shorts and white slides. She smiled for the camera while holding a Michelob Ultra in one hand. Aubree, 12, also flashed a grin for the snap. She stood behind her mother, and sported blue-and-red sprayed hair for the holiday.

Fans Were Confused Over the New Photo

A discussion about the South Dakota friends went down on Reddit, with the thread amassing more than 500 comments.

Some people couldn’t tell which of the ladies were Houska, possibly because the “Teen Mom” alum was sitting in chair while the other people in the photo were standing.

“Which one is Chelsea? None of them look like her, yet in a way all of them look like her. I am sooo confused!🤷🏿‍♀️,” one person wrote.

“It was like a Where’s Waldo trying to figure out which one was Chelsea,” another agreed.

Some people argued the reason why it was hard for people to tell the friends apart was that they altered their appearances with facial injections.

“Ick. Looking at Chelsea and her friends gives me so many uncomfortable feelings. Idk if it’s the lookalike-ism, the terrible clothing choices, or the unfortunate face fillers,” one wrote.

Some people in the discussion admitted the confused Houska for Karlson, the owner of the clothing boutique Lauriebelles.

“Lol took me way too long to figure out which one was chelsea,” a fourth person commented.

Houska Added a New Addition to Her Home

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, added a new addition to their home after landing their own series on HGTV, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” where they are re-doing homes in South Dakota.

They started to build their own home from the ground up in 2018 — and documented the process on Instagram — but they’re not done making adjustments just yet.

The reality TV family added a chicken coop to their home, The Sun reported.

“I’m obsessed, it’s so adorable,” Houska said, per The Sun. “When they [chickens] start laying, the kids can just grab eggs. It’s so cute!”

Houska and DeBoer have three children together: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

Chickens are just the latest addition to the DeBoer’s small menagerie. They also have Highland cows, goats, alpacas, dogs and a pet pig named Pete.

It’s unclear if the animals will make an appearance on her new series, but Houska said her family members will make appearances on “Farmhouse Fabulous” when it debuts in 2023.

The reality TV star took a break from the small screen for three years, saying she didn’t want to appear on “Teen Mom” anymore as MTV began to focus on Aubree.

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told E! News in May 2021. “There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”