Fans Worry When Chelsea Houska Seems to Leave Out Aubree

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska was accused of leaving out her oldest daughter, 11-year-old Aubree, after they went on a family vacation, as first noted by The Sun.

Houska is on a getaway at Bear Country, a seasonal drive-through wildlife park in Rapid City, South Dakota. Houska’s immediate and extended family is with her on the trip — and that includes Aubree.

Houska said the reason Aubree hasn’t been featured in any of her Instagram updates is that the 11-year-old is hanging out with her older cousin while Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are doing activities with the younger children. In addition to Aubree, Houska is the mother of 4-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old Layne and 5-month-old Walker June.

“I had someone message me and ask what Aubree is doing while we’re on vacation and she’s here with us, of course,” Houska, 29, explained, per The Sun. “But we’re with a bunch of family and she’s been hanging out with the older cousins.”

“She’s doing activities that the older kids will like,” Houska continued, according to the outlet. She went to Bear Country with us yesterday. She was just riding in the car with my dad… She’s with us. Don’t worry.”

Aubree Is Becoming a Teenager

One of the reasons Houska quit “Teen Mom 2” was because she didn’t want Aubree to feel uncomfortable while becoming a teenager. Even though MTV cameras are no longer around to catch those intimate moments, Houska has still shared some updates with her fans.

In a photo from May, Aubree appeared to be giving her stepdad the side-eye while he was holding Walker. “I can feel the preteen ✨attitude✨ in this photo 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” Houska captioned the post.

“But for real…movie nights are the best,” she continued. “We watched ‘Cruella’ and it was SO good, I fell asleep about halfway through because of who I am as a person, but still the first half was so good lol.”

Houska Wanted Aubree to Have More Privacy

Houska didn’t mind MTV cameras being around when Aubree was little because her storyline was coming from her point of view, but as Aubree aged the narrative seemed to shift, focusing more on the child of the “Teen Mom” than the mother.

“When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her,” the former MTV personality told E! News in May 2021. “That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” Houska told E! News about her daughter. “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom 2” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Slams Kailyn Lowry Amid Defamation Lawsuit