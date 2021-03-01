‘Teen Mom’ Alum Chelsea Houska Expands Aubree Says

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska might have stepped away from the limelight but she’s not slowing down. The mother-of-four expanded her home goods line Aubree Says to include baby gear and is using her one-month-old daughter, Walker, as a model.

“The March 1 launch is centered around babies because obviously I just had my little one and I just feel like every time I have a baby, there’s always a few things that I like to have,” the 29-year-old told In Touch Weekly in an exclusive interview on March 1.

The line includes “must-have” items like swaddles and baby blankets. “Little beanies on babies are just cute. So, we did the swaddle. I don’t know if you can see it. And I like neutral, too,” she said. “They can go for either. And just things that I like to use myself.”

The new line includes items like a onesie that says, “Hello, I’m New Here” for $31 and a “twinning” beanie set for $41. Chelsea has previously been slammed for the prices of the items she promotes and sells, though the former reality star never responded to the grumbles.

Similar uproar bubbled when Chelsea first debuted Aubree Says, with people accusing her of selling over-priced home goods kits.

Chelsea Wants Your Home to Feel Like a ‘Sanctuary’

According to Chelsea’s Aubree Says website, the goal of her products is to make the home feel like a refuge. “Your home isn’t your four walls,” she says. “It’s a feeling. A feeling of warmth and safety and certainty that washes over you as you cross the threshold. It’s that exhale as you sink into the sofa.”

“My mission is to make a line of home goods that capture that feeling. That help to transform your house into a sanctuary,” Chelsea continued. “Products that are boldly designed and made with love. Products for your family and mine :)”

Even though the line launched two months ago, Chelsea said she and husband Cole DeBoer have been receiving a lot of support. “YOU GUYS!! Thank you so much for all of your love and support over the past two months,” she wrote on Instagram. “We’re excited that new products will be coming your way so so soon 🎉 Keep your eyes peeled👀🥰.”

Why Chelsea Houska Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’

Though some fans were surprised by Chelsea’s decision to retire from Teen Mom 2 after 10 years with MTV, the star said she thought it was the right time for her to exit the series.

“Watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach,” Chelsea said on the Season 10 reunion. “It just feels like it’s time to close the chapter. I’m almost 30. I’m having my fourth baby. It just feels like the right time.”

Some of her co-stars, including reunion hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab, were surprised by Chelsea’s early retirement. “This is gonna be my final season, my finale reunion, and it is definitely bittersweet,” she said. “And it’s weird that the last one is here, like this, and we’re not all together [because of the pandemic].”

