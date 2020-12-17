Pregnant Teen Mom Star Chelsea Houska on Baby No. 4’s Name

Fans of pregnant Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska are excited for the birth of her fourth baby, with MTV viewers largely clamoring to discover the name she and husband Cole DeBoer picked out for their little girl. After announcing her pregnancy, Chelsea and Cole revealed their bundle-of-joy was due in February.

Chelsea and Cole are not ready to reveal their daughter’s name just yet. “So many people are asking about the baby name,” she said during an Instagram live for Aubree Says, as noted by Celebuzz. “I wish I could tell you guys.”

Fans probably won’t find out the baby’s moniker until she’s here. “I just feel like with the baby names, I’m so sensitive I just like to keep them to ourselves until the baby is born,” Chelsea explained. “Because I don’t want to hear anyone’s input since I don’t want it to sway how I’m feeling. So we’ll keep it to us until she’s born. But we’re just so happy with it, we love her name.”

Chelsea and Cole are the parents of three children. Chelsea has 11-year-old Aubree, who she shares with ex Adam Lind. However, Cole has famously stepped in as the main father figure in Aubree’s life. They also have two more children together: 3-year-old son Watson and 2-year-old daughter Layne.

Baby No. 4 Might Be Born in January

Even though her due date is in February, Chelsea and Cole are expecting their little girl to be born in January. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed most of her babies came early. The baby might even share a birthday with brother Watson. her due date is two days after Watson’s due date.

“Watson actually came end of January. So we’re thinking it will be the same with this one. She’ll probably come end of January or very early February. But I guess you never know. My babies tend to come a couple weeks early so that’s what my doctor is thinking with this one,” Chelsea explained on Instagram live, as cited by Celebuzz. “They’ll have very close birthdays.”

Chelsea Has Been ‘So Emotional’ This Pregnancy

This pregnancy has been a little different than Chelsea’s others. In an Instagram bump update, the expecting mother revealed that her emotions have been fluctuating this time around.

“Ohhhhh baby. I’ve been SO emotional this pregnancy…everything I buy im like oh my gosh what if this really IS the last time buying tiny little newborn items,” she wrote on December 8. “I’m soaking in all the kicks, swollen ankles and back pain this time around because I really am just so grateful 🤍 I’m the luckiest mama.”

Chelsea has said this might be her last pregnancy, but she’s not willing to say they’ll never try for another baby again.

While fans will get to see some of Chelsea’s pregnancy on Teen Mom 2, they will probably not get to see the baby’s birth. Chelsea announced in October that she and Cole were leaving the series after more than a decade with Teen Mom 2.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” she said. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

