Fans Say Chelsea Houska’s Baby Looks Like Son’s Twin in New Photo

“Teen Mom” fans on Reddit couldn’t believe how much Chelsea Houska’s baby, Walker June, looked like her brother, Watson, in a new photo posted to Instagram on December 2. The family posed for a picture after 4-year-old Layne had a dance recital.

Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, held 1-year-old Walker, who was wearing pigtails at the top of her head. Their son, 5-year-old Watson, smiled brightly at the forefront of the photo. Houska was in the middle of the picture and had her hands on Layne’s shoulders.

At the far left of the photo is 13-year-old Aubree, the daughter Houska welcomed with her high school boyfriend, Adam Lind. She stood off to the side, wearing her hair in a ponytail and donning a black hoodie and black pants.

Layne wore her dance costume for the photo. It was a pink and yellow tutu with a white jean jacket embroidered with rainbow sequins. She wore her hair in a high bun off to one side and fastened a green and yellow bow to the other. Just like her mom and her eldest sister, Layne wore winged eyeliner for the special event. She finished her look with a little lipstick.

Scores of the Fans Fawned Over the Family Picture

Fans on Reddit gushed over the photo, with many remarking on how much Walker resembled Watson.

“Walker? No, that’s Baby Watson,” says one of the most popular comments.

“It’s the same face, down to the expression 😂,” another wrote.

“Oh my gosh Walker looks identical to Watson when he was a baby,” a third said.

Others remarked that they were glad Houska got the “happy ending” she always wanted. “I can say a lot about Chelsea but she sure did get her happy ending. Her support circle and the show helped but I’m still happy for her,” they said.

Houska and her family quit “Teen Mom” in 2020 after more than a decade with MTV, but they will be returning to reality TV via HGTV. Houska and DeBoer landed their own gig, called “Farmhouse Fabulous.” They will be renovating homes in South Dakota. Although the kids won’t be the focus, they will have some cameos.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Houska said in an HGTV press release.

Houska And Aubree Sing Music Together

Houska doesn’t often share stories about the time she spends with Aubree, but the former “Teen Mom 2” star shed some light on the evolution of their relationship during an Instagram stories update.

“We were like blaring sad music and just singing at the top of our lungs and it just brought me back to being in like high school and listening to sad music and singing it like that when you’re like going through a heartbreak,” Houska explained, per a screen recording posted by Teen Mom Things.

“I feel like Aubree really connects through music, and so we were just singing it,” she added.