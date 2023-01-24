Chelsea Houska Gushes Over Daughter Being a ‘Mommy’s Girl’

Former “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska gushed about her baby, 1-year-old Walker June, being a “mommy’s girl” on the January 23 episode of her new HGTV show, “Down Home Fab.”

Walker made an appearance in the episode, when Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, were discussing renovating their clients’ home to give it a “Sophisticated Cozy” vibe. It’s one of the first time fans of “Teen Mom” are getting to meet Walker June. Houska, 31, was pregnant with her fourth baby when she and DeBoer, 34, quit “Teen Mom” in November 2020.

Houska had been on the series for nearly a decade but she told E! News that she felt uncomfortable about continuing with the show as her eldest, 13-year-old Aubree, became a teenager.

“Walker does love her daddy but she’s definitely a mommy’s girl,” Houska told HGTV’s camera. “She’s always walking around saying ‘Mama.'”

“She doesn’t walk around saying ‘Dada,'” Houska continued. “She has a sassy side, for sure.”

Deboer tried to say that was “false” at first but then relented. “Yeah, it’ll give it,” he said. “That’s true.”

Houska welcomed Aubree with her high school boyfriend, Adam Lind, in 2009. Houska and DeBoer met in 2014 and they were married two years later. They went on to welcome three children together: 5-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne and baby Walker.

Houska’s Dad & Stepmom Are Featured on ‘Down Home Fab’

Houska’s dad, Randy Houska, was a big part of her story when she was on “Teen Mom.” Randy and his wife, Rita, also made an appearance on the January 23 episode of “Down Home Fab” when Houska and DeBoer visited Rita’s home decor store to get inspired for their “Sophisticated Cozy” renovation.

“I think Rita’s store is a very good example of South Dakota,” Houska said on “Down Home Fab” about her stepmom’s store. “She’s got all the cowhides, very rustic decor. It does have a lot of knick-knacks. But I also love that there are some South Dakota chic moments happening in there, which is what I love.”

“I think it’s so cool to have someone in my family that owns a store with home decor because I can bounce in there, get some decor for our clients,” Houska added. “So it really is a neat way to incorporate the family business.”

DeBoer opened up about his relationship with his father-in-law, saying they get along great.

“Chelsea’s dad and I get along real well,” he told an HGTV camera. “We like the same things. He likes to grill and make barbecue and I like to eat it. It’s a match made in heaven.”

Houska Won’t Return to ‘Teen Mom’

Houska might have come back to television, but that doesn’t mean she’ll do another stint on “Teen Mom.”

“I feel like that chapter to me is so hard closed that I don’t think I would even want to open up that door, even the smallest bit at this point,” Houska told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Not that there’s bad feelings, I just feel like I’ve moved on past that.”

DeBoer echoed his wife. “That is something we just closed and moved on from. There was nothing bad, it was just time to move on,” he told The Ashley.

Houska and DeBoer faced some backlash for returning to TV with “Down Home Fab” after leaving “Teen Mom,” but Houska clarified that leaving MTV didn’t mean she was giving up her career as a reality TV star.

“We were never like, ‘I never want to be on TV again,’” Houska told The Ashley.

“When we left, there was no thought of, ‘We are going to leave this [show] for HGTV,’” she continued to the outlet. “We left fully because it was truly what we felt in our hearts, that we needed to leave. And then HGTV opened up after that.”

“Down Home Fab” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.