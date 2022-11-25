Chelsea Houska Posts New ‘Beautiful Family’ Photo For Thanksgiving

Former “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska shared a new photo on Thanksgiving to show she was “grateful.” The South Dakota native showed off her family, which includes her four children and her husband, Cole DeBoer.

DeBoer held 1-year-old Walker June, Houska held 3-year-old Layne, and 13-year-old Aubree hugged her middle sister from the back. Five-year-old Watson stood in the front. “Thankful for these turkeys 🦃,” Houska captioned the image.

Within less than 24 hours, the post garnered more than 125,000 likes from Houska’s 6.6 million followers. Hundreds of people commented on the photo too, with many social media users saying Houska and DeBoer have created a beautiful family together. Fans were also surprised to see how much Aubree has grown up since her mom quit “Teen Mom” in 2020.

“Aubree is so grown and beautiful like her momma!! ♥️ Beautiful Family!!!” reads one popular Instagram comment.

“Omg Aubrey is getting so big and beautiful 😍 definitely miss seeing all of you guys on tv. Happy Thanksgiving 🍁,” another top post says.

“Aubree is so grown up!!! Where has the time gone?!?” a third person wondered.