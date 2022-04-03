‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Begins Filming HGTV Show

“Teen Mom” alum Chelsea Houska recently announced she started filming her new HGTV series “Farmhouse Fabulous” in a March 31 Instagram post.

She posted a photo of her and her husband, Cole DeBoer, in neutral colors alongside the caption, “First day vibes 🎥.”

According to the HGTV network, the show will premiere in the spring of 2023 and will focus on Chelsea and Cole as they run their design business in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Chelsea, 30, devastated fans in the fall of 2020 when she revealed she was stepping away from “Teen Mom” after appearing on the show for over a decade, but the mother-of-four couldn’t stay away from reality TV for long. In a February 16 Instagram post, she announced her return to TV.

“SURPRISE!!! Cole and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv,” she wrote in the caption. “We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area.”

Fans React to Chelsea’s Post

“Teen Mom” fans expressed their excitement for the new show in the comment section of Chelsea’s March 31 post.

“You’ve come so far since I watched our cry on your dads couch , so happy for you and all your blessings ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Omgggg congrats!!!! You deserve all of this 😭💕 your dad knew you were destined for greatness from the start,” another fan commented.

“So excited for this! 🥰😭👏🏻,” a third user chimed in.

Chelsea Houska on Why She Left ‘Teen Mom 2’

Chelsea made her reality TV debut in 2009 on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.” She later joined the cast of “Teen Mom 2”, which focused on four young moms navigating the world as new parents, in 2011. Chelsea was a part of the “Teen Mom” franchise for over a decade, but in the fall of 2020, she announced she was leaving the show.

On November 10 2020, Chelsea took to Instagram to share the news of her departure from “Teen Mom 2.” She shared a photo of her and Cole along with her three kids, Aubree, Watson, and Layne. In the caption, she wrote, “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

Chelsea spoke to E! News in May 2021 about her decision to leave the show.

“There just came a point-and I think it was a buildup almost-this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told the outlet.

Chelsea said her decision to leave the show had a lot to do with preserving her children’s privacy-especially her oldest daughter Aubree.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Chelsea told E! News.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.