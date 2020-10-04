Chelsea Houska Blasted by Teen Mom Fans

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska DeBoer was blasted by fans. The MTV reality TV star just dropped her new diaper bag and fans were not pleased with the price. Those who want to have an exclusive Chelsea and Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy will have to shell out nearly $185.

“YOU GUYS!!! The new Chelsea and Cole Collection for @itzyritzy is now available on Amazon🔥 and we’re SO excited!!!” Chelsea wrote on Instagram in a September 30 post. “You can shop our two new diaper bag backpacks + the rest is coming soon and can be added to your wish list!! Link in bio to shop. Let me know your faves!”

Fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry already has one of the bags. “Alllll of these. 😍😍😍 I love my @itzyritzy bag!” she wrote.

But not everyone was as enthusiastic about the price. “I love, love Chelsea my fav teen mom but why are these bags soo expensive? Does it walk itself? I want to support her financially with this purchase but I live among the poor. This isn’t affordable,” one person wrote, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

“Chelsea not everyone is rich like u making millions just showing ur life,” another person wrote. “We are living paycheck to paycheck and ur shoving such expensive DIAPER bag. Also, ur bag is not worth that price ur, not a real celebrity or big designer. U just have followers from MTV. It’s just a bag and we r just paying for your name.”

Some People Defended Chelsea & The Price Tag

Not everyone in the comment section attacked Chelsea over the bag, which can be purchased on Amazon. So far, it has great reviews and a typical Itzy Ritzy bag costs $150 on average.

“I LOVE my Itzy Ritzy bag! Apparently, anyone complaining about the price has never purchased a designed bag of any kind,” one fan said.

“Can you get a purse for $10? Sure! But some people like to splurge on themselves and get something a little better quality! As a mom who doesn’t have the extra arm to carry my designer purse anymore, this is my splurge,” she continued. “The large zip down front and tons of convenient pockets make it easy to spend that money on. But if it’s not in your price range, keep your comments to yourself. No reason to attack her.”

Chelsea Loves That Fans Find Her Relatable

While the diaper bag might have been out of some fans’ budgets, viewers of Teen Mom 2 have grown to love Chelsea. Aside from literally growing up with the reality TV star, who has been on the show for a decade, some people can relate to her because of the relationship she went through with Adam Lind, the father of her oldest daughter Aubree.

“People did see me go through something so hard,” she said. “…who didn’t go through a crappy relationship when they were younger?”

For those who do consider them to be “couple goals,” Chelsea’s happy to be a role model. “We want to be that positive [couple],” Chelsea continued. “I want to give people hope out there. It’s gonna get better. And you’re gonna feel better.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: How Building Their Dream Hope Helped Chelsea & Cole DeBoer’s Marriage