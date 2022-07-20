Why Chelsea Houska DeBoer Is Going on ‘Bug Hunts’

“Teen Mom” alum Chelsea Houska is doing something new.

The mother-of-four partnered with Duracell batteries and vowed to go on more “bug hunts” with her son, 5-year-old Watson. Houska held a package of Duracell batteries and smiled at her son, who was gripping a bug vacuum.

“I wasn’t one for a bug hunt until I became a mom and now these kids can convince me to do just about anything,” the South Dakota native confessed. “We got these bug vacuums for Watson and he loves them. They are powered up with new @Duracell batteries with Power Boost Ingredients, which can deliver more life in some devices or more power in others.”

“My favorite part of motherhood is making memories with my kids and even though I’m not a bug girl, this is a moment I hope Watson doesn’t forget,” she added.

The post garnered more than 10,000 likes on Instagram from Houska’s 6.6 million followers.

Fans Praised Houska Over the Partnership

Unlike some other “Teen Mom” stars, Houska has remained relatively scandal-free since appearing on reality TV.

Some fans on Reddit said it paid off for Houska to be “boring” so she could make money as an influencer, and specifically cited her partnership with Duracell.

“The sub called her boring, but she kept everything peachy so she could have these opportunities as an “influencer” and I ain’t mad at her,” they said. “Get that bag girl.”

“She played her cards well. Her long game was better than the other girls. Being trashy may keep your name going around social media/tabloids, like Kail/Bri/Jenelle but they are never going to get opportunities like this,” read another comment. “I hope they are seething with jealousy😝.”

Others praised Houska for her financial prowess, though it wasn’t immediately clear how much Houska earned from the paid partnership with Duracell.

“She’s been the only one who has been “smart” with her money etc. She realizes she has children and a husband and her family to take care of,” they claimed. “She’s using her brains and thinking long term financially.”

Houska Finished Filming ‘Farmhouse Fabulous’

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, completed their project with HGTV. The couple renovated six houses in South Dakota for their new gig, called Farmhouse Fabulous.

The former MTV stars landed the home makeover show after they built their own home from the ground up and documented the process on Instagram.

“That’s a wrap!” Houska wrote via Instagram on June 18. “Had the time of my life, designed some pretty kickass spaces and lots of memories and new friendships made🎬 lookout @hgtv”

The couple filmed the series in less than three months. Their first shoot was on March 31 and their final day was in June.

In the days leading up to filming their new show, Houska penned an “appreciate post” for her husband.

“I feel so lucky that I get to work and be with this guy everyday and we still have the best damn time together,” the former “Teen Mom” star said. “The journey has been fun and it’s about to get even MORE fun. Love youuuuu.”

“Farmhouse Fabulous” is slated to premiere on HGTV in spring 2023.