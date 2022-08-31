PHOTO: Chelsea Houska Celebrates Her Birthday With Her Daughter Layne

Chelsea Houska turned 31 on Monday, August 29. The “Teen Mom” alum shares her birthday with her daughter Layne who turned four-years-old on Monday.

Chelsea posted a photo on Instagram of Layne and her unicorn-themed birthday cake on Monday alongside a sweet caption.

“My little mini me is 4! She loves back tickles, sushi and animals 💕 love sharing a birthday with my wild child,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans commented on the post to wish both Chelsea and Layne a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday to both of you,” one fan wrote.

“Happiest birthday Chelsea & Layne 🎊❣️,” another fan commented.

“Happy birthday to you both! 🎉,”a third fan added.

Chelsea’s former co-star Kailyn Lowry also commented on the post, writing, “Happy birthday to both of you!!!!”

Chelsea Houska Shares Throwback Photo

On August 1, Chelsea caught fans’ attention after she shared a “then and now” photo on Instagram. The “16 and Pregnant” alum shared two photos, one of her as a teenager and one from the present day.

She captioned the post, “I remember thinking I would never get a happy ending. YOU WILL 💕.”

Fans commented on the post to congratulate Chelsea on how far she’s come since “16 and Pregnant.”

“My absolute favorite story from Teen Mom 2!!! Chelsea over the years I’ve loved watching your growth and worth! You deserve all the happiness! ❤️🙌,” one fan wrote.

“I have LOVED watching your journey,” another fan commented. “I’ll never forget the scene of you crying on the couch to Randy and look at you NOW! Gives me hope!! 🥺😍🥰.”

“I was always rooting for you! So happy you got your happy ending you deserved 😍😍,” a third user added.

“Such beautiful family!!! So happy for you! You deserve all the happiness! ❤️,” a fourth user wrote.

Chelsea Houska on Her ‘Teen Mom’ Exit

Chelsea Houska was a fan favorite on “Teen Mom 2.” The South Dakota native appeared on the show for over a decade before deciding to step away from the franchise.

She announced her departure from the series in a November 2020 Instagram post where she thanked fans for their support over the years.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she wrote in the caption.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” she continued. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us…We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

Chelsea spoke about her decision to leave the show in a May 2021 interview with E! News.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told the publication.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum went on to say that her eldest daughter, Aubree, was a driving force behind her decision.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Chelsea said.

