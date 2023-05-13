Fans Gush Over ‘Adorable’ Video of Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer’s Date Night

Former “Teen Mom 2″ stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer had fans gushing on Saturday, May 13 after Chelsea shared a video of her and her husband dancing together on Instagram.

In the video, Cole spun Chelsea around while the two smiled at each other. Chelsea wore a fitted brown shirt with dark jeans, while Cole sported a black t-shirt and jeans.

“10/10 recommend finding a dance class for date night. We aren’t very good, but we sure as shit laughed a lot. 💕,” Chelsea captioned the Instagram post.

Watch the video HERE.

Fans React to Date Night Video

Fans loved the sweet date night idea. They fled to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Y’all are the cutest ever! ❤️,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I ABSOLUTELY LOVE YA’LL and YOUR BEAUTIFUL FAMILY,” a second user commented.

“That’s so adorable ❤️,” a third user added.

“Y’all are so cute. What a perfect couple!! 🔥 🔥 🔥,” a fourth user wrote.

Many fans praised Chelsea for how far she’s come since appearing on “16 and Pregnant” over a decade ago.

“I can’t say it enough, YOU DESERVE THIS LIFE!👏👏😍😍😍,” a fifth user exclaimed.

“So proud of you on your journey Chelsea,” a sixth user commented.

How Long Have Chelsea & Cole Been Together?

Chelsea met her now husband at a South Dakota gas station in 2014.

“He was across at the other pump,” she told Us Weekly in 2015. “And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

The MTV star told the outlet she went home after the chance encounter and told her friends, “I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station.” Luckily, their romance didn’t start and stop at the gas station. Chelsea told Us Weekly that Cole contacted her through social media a few days later and the two began dating shortly after.

In her 2015 interview with Us Weekly, Chelsea gushed over Cole, describing him as a “kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” she told the publication.

The couple took their relationship to the next level in November 2015 when Cole asked Chelsea to marry him. The “16 and Pregnant” alum shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram alongside the caption, “I honestly cannot believe how lucky I am. Finally found my Prince Charming and I get to be with him for the rest of my life!”

In October 2016, the couple tied the knot. Chelsea wore a classic white gown with a flower crown, while Cole wore a button-up grey shirt and maroon tie. Three months after their wedding, in January 2017, Cole and Chelsea added a new addition to their family when they welcomed a son named Watson. Chelsea shared a photo of the newborn’s hand on Instagram on January 17, 2017 alongside the caption, “Welcome to the world, sweet boy 💙.”

The couple later welcomed a daughter named Layne in 2018 and another daughter named Walker in 2021.