Fans Seriously Unleash on Chelsea & Cole DeBoer for Silly Post

“Teen Mom 2” fans seriously unleashed on Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer after the South Dakota native posted a silly Instagram picture. Houska prepared some chili for her husband, and she also prepped dessert — a cinnamon bun. While DeBoer was happy to devour the meal, some fans accused the chili-cinnamon bun combo of being “gross.”

“My wife is the best,” DeBoer wrote on Instagram. “Chili time.” The picture showed a bowl of chili with broken crackers that was topped with a massive cinnamon bun slathered in icing.

While the combo might seem strange to some social media users, chili and cinnamon buns are a childhood favorite in South Dakota, according to the Argus Leader.

The tradition dates back to elementary school, where lunch programs started serving chili next to cinnamon rolls in the mid-1900s, the outlet explained. It became a popular pairing among students, and thus the new cuisine was born. While some people eat them separately, others choose to dip their cinnamon bun into the savory entree.

Runza, a chain restaurant based in Nebraska, has chili and cinnamon rolls as an item on their menu. “If you tell someone who’s not from the Midwest that you like chili and cinnamon rolls together, they’ll look at you like you have three heads,” they joke on their website.

Houska & DeBoer’s Unusual Dinner Got Mixed Reviews

The dinner and dessert pairing caused a stir on Reddit, with hundreds of fans bashing Cole and Deboer over the silly post.

“And here I thought chili on spaghetti was an abomination. Touche,” a critic wrote.

Some fans were angry over the pairing. “This is appalling lol it makes me mad,” they said. “If you want to make chili for dinner then serve cinnamon rolls for dessert by all means! But don’t you dare top a bowl of chili with a cinnamon roll like it’s a piece of sourdough bread or something.. gross. It being a ‘Midwesterner’ thing is no excuse.”

“That’s going to be a no from me dawg,” one simply stated.

Some people came to the South Dakota couple’s defense, saying a fusion of chili and cinnamon was popular in the Midwest.

“This is a Midwestern thing; my family will typically make this on a very snowy day and/or on Super Bowl Sunday,” one fan said. “Yes, it is an odd combo when you first see it, but it is actually quite delicious!”

“Midwest. I remember this being served in school,” another person clarified. “Chili, string cheese, and a big cinnamon roll.”

Kailyn Lowry Put Chelsea Houska on Blast

Fans weren’t the only ones who criticized Houska. “Teen Mom 2” co-star Kailyn Lowry put the South Dakota native on blast during an October 21, 2021, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. They were talking about “B-List” friends, and Lowry claimed Houska and Leah Messer made her feel inadequate when she first joined season two of “16 & Pregnant.”

Originally, Lowry was supposed to appear on season three of “16 & Pregnant,” but was a “last-minute” edition to the second season, which featured Messer and Houska.

“Everyone had already known each other. Chelsea and Leah were like besties on the show,” Lowry said. “I felt like I was always the second choice for them. I was always second best. I was always an afterthought.”

“Like not only was I an afterthought for the actual show, but I was also an afterthought for the friendships,” Lowry continued. “That’s what it felt like at the time, ’cause obviously when you’re young and you’re clicky, and this is a show, and they already knew each other… it was just very different.”

