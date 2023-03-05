Chelsea Houska Contemplates a Big Move

Could former “Teen Mom 2” stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer be leaving Sioux Falls, South Dakota? The HGTV hosts have been on a vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming with DeBoer’s family, and while there Houska shared a March 4 Instagram post of her and her husband with the caption, “Wait do we need to move to Wyoming 🥹”.

“Maybe we need some land here 😏,” DeBoer suggested in the comments.

The photo shows Houska and DeBoer sharing a kiss under one of the most photographed spots in Jackson Hole, an archway made entirely of elk antlers. According to YellowstonePark.com, there are four elk antler arches around Jackson Hole, with the first one going up in 1953. They are also replaced every few decades, as the antlers can begin to decompose over time, affecting the aesthetic value and safety of the landmarks.

‘Down Home Fab’ Season 2 Has Started Casting in the Sioux Falls Area

While a move to Wyoming is not out of the question for Houska and DeBoer after their family trip, it is unlikely that they would be able to make a permanent move any time soon. One factor that would complicate the move is the couple’s new HGTV show, “Down Home Fab”. HGTV gave the husband and wife design team a midseason order for their second season, and Houska and DeBoer have begun advertising the casting application for their new season.

Applicants interested in getting a home renovation from the reality stars must be in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area, have an existing renovation budget of at least $75,000, and must have three to four spaces in need of renovation (“Kitchens, Bathrooms, Living Areas, Bedrooms, Exteriors” according to the casting flyer).

In addition to their HGTV obligations, Houska and DeBoer have built up a considerable collection of farm animals at their Sioux Falls home, including four Miniature Scottish Highland cows, goats, dogs, cats, a sheep, and a pig, that they are not likely to leave behind for a long term move to Wyoming.

Fans Can’t Tell the Difference Between Cole DeBoer & His Brother

In addition to her photo with her husband, Houska shared a slideshow of photos from their family’s Jackson Hole trip to her Instagram. Houska, DeBoer, their children, and DeBoer’s extended family all spent time together on a horse-drawn sled, viewing elk out on a frozen field, and inside at a museum.

Many fans took to Houska’s comment section after seeing DeBoer’s brother, Brock, in the family photos, as many were confused by the family resemblance, thinking it was DeBoer with much longer hair.

“Wait is that Coles brother? I had to do a double take 😂” one fan wrote.

“I thought cole put extensions on 😂” a second fan theorized.

“ATTENTION Everybody!!!!! NOOOO! COLE DOES NOT HAVE A TWIN! He does have a brother 🤦🏻‍♀️ Now let’s get back to appreciating the beautiful scenery in these pics 😅” another fan added in an attempt to explain the confusion from other commenters.

One Reddit user shared a photo of Brock from DeBoer’s Instagram story, referring to him as “Cole’s hot brother”.

