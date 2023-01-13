EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Houska on Her ‘Rewarding’ Return to TV With ‘Down Home Fab’

Former “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are excited for the premiere of their new show, “Down Home Fab,” which premieres on January 16 via HGTV.

The couple took more than two years off from reality TV, quitting “Teen Mom” in November 2020 after spending about 10 years with MTV. Houska and DeBoer garnered attention from millions of fans when they started an Instagram page, Down Home DeBoers, to document their home-build process. From there, Houska jokingly sent HGTV a message on Instagram saying it would be fun to document the build with them, and the message got passed along to the network higher-ups, Houska told Heavy in a phone interview.

HGTV approved six hour-long episodes, where Houska and DeBoer renovate homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Houska and DeBoer might have started on a series that focused on drama, but “Down Home Fab” is about updating people’s homes.

“It feels so rewarding. I feel so proud of the show and being part of it and I want to share it all over the place and I’m not hesitant or nervous about anything,” Houska told Heavy. “I’m just proud.”

“It was fun to just be myself,” DeBoer added.

Houska has an eye for design and DeBoer is in charge of the renovation. “Chelsea’s bold vision will punch up each design plan, while Cole will serve as the hands-on project manager and jack-of-all-trades,” their bio on HGTV’s website says.

Filming Again Felt ‘Natural’

Despite being on a hiatus from the cameras, Houska and DeBoer felt comfortable once they started filming with HGTV.

“It seemed natural,” Houska told Heavy.

There were a few first-day jitters, though.

“I was terrified because it was our first day on a whole different network. We’re doing something completely different but after that, it was fine,” Houska explained. “I mean, I’m very comfortable in front of the cameras and so it wasn’t a big deal to me but Cole’s a little bit more shy.”

“When you’re spending these long days and hours with these people you become really close so the awkwardness fades away fast,” she added.

DeBoer felt more at home with HGTV.

“For me, I think being able to be myself more helped,” he told Heavy. “Being able to just be goofy and work and feel more normal than I didn’t really pay attention to the cameras as much as I probably would have used to.”

Houska started out on TV as a single mother. She welcomed her first daughter, 13-year-old Aubree, with her high school boyfriend Adam Lind. When Aubree was 5 years old, Houska met DeBoer and they’ve been together ever since. The couple got married in 2016 and welcomed three children together: 5-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne, and 1-year-old Walker June.

Houska And DeBoer Hope To Come Across as ‘Relatable’

Fans of “Teen Mom” have been acquainted with Houska and DeBoer for more than a decade, but millions of viewers on HGTV will be meeting them for the first time.

“I hope people are able to relate to us,” Houska told Heavy. “At the end of the day, we’re a couple with four kids. And we’re just trying to build a family business. I know there are a lot of working families out there that can relate to that, and we’re also trying to find a balance of it all.”

“I want to be relatable and real and we’re goofy and fun as well,” DeBoer added.

As for their future on TV, Houska and DeBoer said they’d like to participate in a competition reality show. Houska said something like HGTV’s “Rock the Block” could be “so fun.”

“I love shows like that,” she told Heavy. “I would be so nervous but I would love it.”

“I mean I like competition, bring it on,” DeBoer added.

So will there be a season 2 of “Down Home Fab?”

“We sure hope so,” Houska said.

“We can only hope,” DeBoer added.

To see Houska and DeBoer’s return to TV, don’t miss “Down Home Fab” when it premieres Monday, January 16, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. It can be streamed on the same day via Discovery+.