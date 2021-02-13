Why ‘Teen Mom’ Alums Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Are Being Sued

Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are being sued for $3 million by their former consulting manager, known as Envy. The couple is accused of withholding money they made through endorsements on social media, The Sun and The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported. However, they denied the allegations against them through their rep in a statement to The Ashley.

The suit was first filed by Envy in April 2020 and the DeBoers filed a countersuit the following month. The news was broke by the blog Without a Crystal Ball months later on February 11, 2021.

Envy alleges Chelsea and Cole were being paid personally for their endorsements so they didn’t have to share a cut of their revenue. According to their contract, which was cited by The Sun, they were slated to pay Envy 35% for deals made in the U.S. and 40% for international deals.

Chelsea and Cole–who worked with the company from 2015 to 2019–made millions because of Envy’s work, though they “failed to pay any of the contractually required fees,” the suit claims.

Envy also named Chelsea’s three oldest children–Aubree, Watson and Layne–in the suit, as well as her father, Randy Houska.

Chelsea & Cole Filed a $150,000 Countersuit

In the DeBoers’ countersuit, they said the children were never contracted to work with Envy. In turn, they’re suing their former consulting company for $150,000, claiming Envy actually withheld money from them, The Sun wrote. Further, Chelsea and Cole accused the consulting company of “acting in an unprofessional manner,” The Ashley added.

“This is nothing more than a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-associate [of Chelsea and Cole’s] who was terminated for breach of contract,” the couple’s rep told The Ashley in an exclusive statement on February 12. “Our client looks forward to their day in court when the truth will come out.”

Envy denied the allegations against them, The Sun wrote.

Heavy reached out to Cole and Chelsea for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Fans Wished They Knew How Chelsea & Cole Were Reacting

Chelsea has long held a good girl persona on Teen Mom 2, with former co-star Jenelle Evans accusing MTV of giving the South Dakota native a “golden” edit. When the news hit the Teen Mom 2 subreddit, fans were curious how Chelsea and Cole were reacting to the lawsuit and the news about them being sued surfacing.

A post about the suit garnered more than 600 comments from fans, who reacted to the lawsuits.

“If walls could talk in the DeBoer household..I would pay good money to see how Chelsea and Cole are dealing with this news right now!” one person wrote.

“Chelsea is finally interesting and the cameras aren’t there,” another added.

Chelsea and Cole quit Teen Mom 2 after Season 10. The decision was made by Chelsea, who essentially said she had been on the series since she was 17 years old and was ready to leave. In a post that was shared to her Instagram account, she added that she was leaving on good terms with MTV and hoped that fans would continue to follow her family’s journey via social media.

