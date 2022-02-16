Chelsea Houska Confirms She’s Returning to TV

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska shared a major “surprise” via Instagram on February 16: She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are returning to TV.

While she is best known for appearing on MTV, which documented her struggle as a young, single mother (at least in the early years), Houska is going to be showing off a new side of herself. She’s also not going to be on MTV.

The South Dakota native said she and DeBoer landed a series on HGTV, which heavily features reality TV that showcases home improvement and real estate.

“SURPRISE!!! Cole and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv ! We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area,” Houska wrote. “Cole and I loved the process of designing our own home SO much so this has been a dream come true. Head to my story to hear more about it 💕.”

DeBoer and Houska told Heavy in October 2020 it would be their dream if they got a gig with HGTV.

“Oh, God, Yeah. 100%. That’s our jam right there,” DeBoer told Heavy.

“I feel like we have really found that we just love this process so much,” Chelsea added. “We’re already looking around and thinking about flipping houses… I just feel like we don’t feel like we’re done after we build this house.”

How to Watch the New Show

Houska and DeBoer’s show, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” is slated to debut on HGTV in spring 2023, People reported.

The six-episode series will showcase the duo as they start their own full-time renovation and design business and assist families in South Dakota redo their homes, People wrote.

Their children — Aubree Skye, 12 (whose father is Houska’s high school boyfriend, Adam Lind), Watson Cole, Layne Ettie, 3, and Walker June, 1 — will also be included, as well as Houska’s father, Randy Houska.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Houska, 30, said in a press release, cited by People.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” DeBoer, 33, added in the press release, cited by People.

Houska & DeBoer Said They Are Going to Show the ‘Real’ Them

Once they made the announcement on Instagram and shared the story by People, Houska and DeBoer went on Instagram live to chat with their fans.

“We are so excited to be able to share!” the couple said on Instagram, adding that they start filming next month.

“We have been working so hard on some projects already,” Houska said. “We can not wait to bring you guys into a new part of our life, a new chapter, see a different side of us.”

“Oh, you’re gonna see the real us,” DeBoer added.

“The real us,” Houska agreed, “And of course, the kids are gonna be involved. It’s just gonna be totally different than what you guys saw with us before.”

There’s even better news for fans who live in South Dakota. Houska and DeBoer are casting people for their show.

