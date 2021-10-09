“Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska is embroiled in a $3 million court war, according to The Sun. And now, the outlet reported, Houska has been ordered to “hand over financial records… after her ex-employer claimed the MTV star witheld documents.”

Earlier this year, The Sun reported that Houska and her husband, Cole Deboer, were being sued by the consulting company Envy for breaching their contract.





Play



Video Video related to chelsea houska embroiled in $3 million court war 2021-10-09T16:54:46-04:00

When the news was first announced on the “Without A Crystal Ball” podcast, host Katie Joy explained: “At the heart of the dispute is revenue she earned… also, through income that she derived from ‘Teen Mom 2’… According to the complaint, the company alleges that they negotiated various endorsements for Chelsea including companies she has prominently promoted on her Instagram… she failed to actually complete some of these required promotions on her social media… as well as they said she took deals outside of them and did not pay them.”

Joy continued: “So they claim that they breached their contract by directing certain brands to directly pay them or one of their other shared clients instead of going through Envy licensing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Counterclaim Was Filed in May 2020

In the counterclaim filed in May 2020, according to The Sun, Houska argued that Envy had withheld $150,000 from her and her husband.

And according to recent court papers obtained by the outlet, Houska now has to “provide the requested documents” to the court.

The court papers read: “Each Defendant shall produce financial records reflecting any revenue deriving from sources as to which Plaintiff is entitled to a share under the parties’ contracts. Defendants may reduce any revenue deriving from other sources.”

Houska Delays the Lawsuit

According to a July Showbiz Cheatsheet article, Houska asked for “the court to delay the hearing regarding the lawsuit for a fourth time due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

As fans are well aware, amid the drama with the lawsuit, Houska quit Teen Mom 2.

Speaking to E! in May 2021, Houska said, “There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess… It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore.”

When Houska first announced she would be leaving the show in October 2020, she stated that it was to “focus on other projects.”

She added, in an Instagram post revealing her departure: “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

There was some speculation earlier this year that Houska would be getting her own spinoff show. Houska and her family, however, have yet to return to the small screen.