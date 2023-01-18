Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree Shows Off Blue Hair in New Photo

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska celebrated the premiere of her new HGTV show, “Down Home Fab,” with her family and friends on January 16. Her 13-year-old daughter, Aubree, was one of the people who attended the event.

Now a teenager herself, Aubree looks a little different than when fans first met her. She posed for a photo with her mom and her step-father Cole DeBoer, and showed off blue hair. She also wore a black strappy dress and black boots.

Semi-permanent blue dyes — like “Bad Boy Blue” from Manic Panic — last for about six weeks.

Blue Hair Is In Style

Blue hair is one of the latest trends in the beauty world, with it gaining up popularity in 2021, as noted by Lofficiel. Stars like Hilary Duff, Lady Gaga, Ciara, and Billie Eilish opted for different shades of blue.

Blue hair doesn’t have an age limit, according to Mental Floss. Mature women are also choosing the icey color. The silver look on platinum hair is achieved by doing a “blue rinse” on bleached hair, with the goal being to brighten the gray. If it goes too far, the newly brightened silver hair can have a tint of blue or lavender in it.

But it’s a trend that isn’t exactly new.

In 1939, a columnist wrote for the Baltimore Sun that some women liked the colorful hue. “At this particular moment, it appears, the ladies are on the verge of forgetting the original intention of the blue rinse and are using it for its own sake,” they wrote, per Mental Floss.

Aubree Is On TV Again

Aubree briefly appeared in the first episode of “Down Home Fab.” She sat at the kitchen counter while the family had pizza. Aubree’s siblings — 5-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June — also make brief appearances.

It wasn’t the same type of inclusion she had on reality TV when her family was on “Teen Mom 2.” Aubree and her relationship with her biological father, Adam Lind, were the main focus of Houska’s storyline.

As Aubree became older, Houska didn’t want to put her daughter’s personal life on television anymore.

When they quit the series in 2020, Houska said there was a “build-up” that made her leave the show. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” Houska told E! News in May 2021.

Though there was some turbulence with Lind in the past, Houska said she and her ex have been able to work out their differences.

“There’s no bad vibes and it’s just a very open relationship,” Houska told Us Weekly. “There’s no bad feelings. We see him sometimes and it’s totally fine.”

As for leaving “Teen Mom,” Houska said she was happy to be doing a show where she gets something accomplished.

“It feels so rewarding. I feel so proud of the show and being part of it and I want to share it all over the place and I’m not hesitant or nervous about anything,” Houska told Heavy. “I’m just proud.”

“Down Home Fab” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and can be streamed on Discovery+.