Fans Find ‘Grown Up’ Photos of ‘Teen Mom’ Kids

They’re not babies anymore. Fans were beginning to feel their mortality when social media users uncovered photos of “Teen Mom” kids.

The babies who were born in the early season of the franchise — like Sophia Abraham, Leah Shirley and Aubree Lind-DeBoer — are entering their teenage years in 2022.

An original poster on Reddit uncovered a photo of Chelsea Houska’s daughter, Aubree — posted to Houska’s Instagram account in September 2021 — which garnered more than 650 upvotes.

Dozens of fans commented on the photo, saying Aubree was “so cute.” Others remembered a scene when a toddler-aged Aubree locked Houska out of her room because she was tired and didn’t want to go to school.

“She’s a beautiful kid, but man, they grow up so fast. Little Aubs locking her mom out of her room so she could go back to sleep feels like yesterday,” one said.

“She’s a tiny teenager 😭,” a second person added. “I feel decrepit now.”

In the pictures Houska shared, Aubree enjoyed a day with her half-sister, Paislee Mae. “I‘ll just be here obsessing over all of these cute pictures forever bye,” Houska captioned the photo dump.

It wasn’t just Aubree who impressed viewers.

Fans also fawned over screenshots of the Baltierra girls — 7-year-old, 3-year-old Vaeda, and 8-month-old Rya Rose. “The Baltierra sisters are getting so big 😭❤️,” an original poster wrote.

The first picture showed Rya sitting in a high chair and smiling for the camera. A second photo captured Nova and Vaeda on a wicker chair swing.

Aubree & Sophia Donned Septum Piercings on the Same Day

For Sophia’s 13tth birthday, Farrah Abraham allowed her daughter to get her septum pierced. Aubree, 12, also sported some nasal jewelry, but hers was a clip-on.

Aubree wore the accessory as part of her outfit for a Louis Tomlinson concert in February. “How cute is she?” Houska sked her fans.

“She’s going to a Louis Tomlinson concert tonight with Cole and that is a fake septum piercing, you guys, we’re allowing her to wear it for the concert, but she just looks so cute and she’s excited. Woo!” Houska, 30, said on her Instagram story.

Abraham Celebrated Sophia’s Piercing

When it came to Sophia getting her septum piercing — for real — Abraham celebrated the moment as a right of passage for her teenage daughter.

“SOPHIA THE FIRST 💜♓️ the first 13 year old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true! Happy memories ! Love you! Epic 13!” she wrote.

Abraham defended the decision after she faced blowback from fans. “To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” Abraham told TMZ. “We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy and I covered those bases.”

“So, congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her. If she doesn’t, that’s awesome too,” Abraham added. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be down for a tattoo, but I’m happy to support her on her birthday.”