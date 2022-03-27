PHOTO: Fans Say Chelsea Houska’s Aubree Looks ‘So Old’

Some of the “Teen Mom” kids are almost teenagers themselves — and some fans on Reddit can’t believe it.

Longtime viewers of the series were blown away when they saw a new picture of Aubree Skye Lind-DeBoer, the 12-year-old daughter of “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska.

Houska quit the series that made her famous in November 2020, saying she wanted Aubree to have more privacy. “There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told E! News in May 2021.

Even though fans don’t get to catch up with Houska on “Teen Mom 2” anymore, Houska regularly posts updates about her family on social media. Her Instagram story on March 27 showed a rare video of Aubree, who was wearing a red and black striped long-sleeve shirt and ripped black jeans. She finished her look with circular earrings and a matching silver necklace.

“What! Aubree just walks in and look how cute she is,” Houska, 30, said in the video. “I’m looking like a bum, wearing the same clothes I’ve been wearing, and she is just the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Aubree flashed a smile for the camera, clutching her cell phone in one hand. “OK teenager,” Houska captioned the clip. Her daughter will officially enter her teens in September 2022.

Fans Said Aubree Looked ‘So Beautiful’

Fans of Houska and Aubree took to Reddit on March 27 to gush over the 12-year-old, who they haven’t seen on MTV in two years. An original poster shared a recording of Houska’s Instagram story so viewers in the “Teen Mom” subreddit could chat about Aubree growing up.

“man she looks so old omg!! I feel like she was a cute toddler yesterday! She looks so beautiful!!” one person wrote.

Others applauded Aubree for her fashion sense. “She looks so cool, I’m jealous of the style that’s trendy for teens today. When I was her age, it was all about low rise flares with hollister and Abercrombie polos and matching camis and stick straight fried hair. shivers,” they wrote.

One of the most popular comments came from someone who praised Houska for the positive way she talks about her daughter’s appearance. “My mother would never speak to me so kindly..I’m glad Aubree has a mom who compliments her,” they wrote, garnering more than 100 upvotes.

Houska Is Returning to TV

Houska and her family might have quit MTV, but that doesn’t mean they’re done with reality TV altogether. The DeBoer family will return — thanks to HGTV — with a show that focuses on their renovation and design business in South Dakota.

Houska will be working with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and the series will feature appearances by Aubree — the child Houska shares with her high school sweetheart, Adam Lind — and her youngest three children: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

The show, whose working title is Farmhouse Fabulous, is supposed to debut on HGTV in spring 2023.