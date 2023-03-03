Exclusive: Chelsea DeBoer Gets Real About Working With Cole on Aubree Says & HGTV

Business is a family affair for entrepreneur and businesswoman Chelsea DeBoer, the cofounder of home line Aubree Says. She co-stars with her husband, Cole DeBoer, on HGTV’s newest hit, “Down Home Fab,” where they renovate homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to give them bold yet glamorous makeovers.

Chelsea spoke with Heavy on the heels of Aubree Says’ rebranding, where the home line received a “chic” overhaul and relaunched on February 27. She added six new items to the collection — including a studded placemat set ($28) and rose gold mixing bowls ($52) — all of which are under $80. The Aubree Says website got a makeover of its own, with a new logo and sleek design.

Chelsea said Cole has been doing “great” since season 1 of “Down Home Fab” wrapped up.

“Cole is Cole. He’s doing great. He’s been working on so many projects, even outside the show, he is always building something or doing some kind of project,” Chelsea told Heavy in a phone interview on March 2. “Down Home Fab” was renewed for season 2 and is expected to air on HGTV in early 2024.

Chelsea launched Aubree Says in late 2020. She took more than a year to curate her new products and told Heavy that eventually, she would like to expand the brand to include more kitchenware, bathroom pieces, and rugs. Currently, Aubree Says is comprised of candles, blankets, kitchen items, and more.

Aubree Says aims to make the home feel like a “sanctuary.”

“A cozy home isn’t just pleasant — it’s important. When it feels like us, when it reflects us, it makes our family stronger,” Chelsea writes on the Aubree Says website.

“I believe in big dreams. Aubree Says is one of them,” she continues. “We are setting out to make the kind of products that turn four white walls into cozy homes — for families of all kinds. So that you and your family can dream big, too.”

She and Cole have been married since October 2016. They have four children: 13-year-old Aubree, 6-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne and 2-year-old Walker June.

Cole Is Chelsea’s ‘Safe Space’

Working with your spouse can be stressful for some people, but Chelsea and Cole thrive off their dynamic.

“He is literally my safe space,” Chelsea told Heavy about Cole.

What makes their bond so strong is that the DeBoers are able to communicate with each other freely.

“If I’m frustrated, I can go to him and tell him how I’m really feeling and there’s no hesitation or nervousness about that,” the entrepreneur told Heavy. “I think we both really appreciate having someone we can go to and talk honestly about how we feel about something. I don’t feel like we have to hide it.”

“Sometimes if you’re working with people, you don’t necessarily want to tell them you’re frustrated. So it’s just nice that we have that open communication,” she added.

Even though things can get intense when you’re doing renovations, Chelsea always knows she can turn to her husband to lighten the mood.

“Even if we’re working or doing something stressful, I feel like no matter what we still make it fun and I really love that,” Chelsea said about Cole. “We just like to have a good time.”

Cole Gives His Feedback on Aubree Says

Chelsea’s husband isn’t just her partner on HGTV, he also helps with Aubree Says.

“Cole does help,” she told Heavy. “Honestly, I go to him and I’m like, do you agree this is awesome? And I appreciate his feedback.”

Chelsea’s whole family is involved in Aubree Says — whether it’s Cole and Aubree providing their feedback on new items, or all the kids appearing in promotional photos.

“I love that family is included in all the pictures and I don’t know why it works so well for Cole and me to work together on everything, but it just does,” Chelsea told Heavy. “I value his opinion on anything, so it really works for us.”