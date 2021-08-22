PHOTO: Chelsea Houska Criticized by ‘Teen Mom’ Fans

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska DeBoer was slammed by some fans after she shared a new photo of her farmhouse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, via Instagram on August 19.

The ex MTV star was proud of the exterior of her house. “This is your sign to paint your house black,” she captioned the picture, which showed her finished home build and accompanying barn.

A debate ignited among fans. While some people loved the exterior of the home, others said it might become too hot in the summer and some worried that bird excrement would show easily on the vinyl siding.

“Chelsea’s house looks like the creepy haunted house that some idiot family moves into in a horror movie,” one person wrote on Reddit, sharing a screenshot of Houska’s post.

Some People Defended Houska’s Black House

The update garnered hundreds of comments and upvotes from followers on the “Teen Mom” subreddit, and many fans came to Houska’s defense.

“Damn, I’m not even gonna lie, that’s a gorgeous house. I used to dislike her because of how much of an easy, privileged life she’s had. And frankly, I was insecure about my own life, but this is a beautiful home,” one commenter wrote. “Good for her for being able to raise her family in such a lovely home. Seriously.”

“I had no clue black houses were a thing, I think hers is the first one I saw,” another added. “I doubt I’d ever custom-build a black one for myself, but I specifically like hers because of the horror movie vibe from the outside.”

One of the most popular comments came from someone who was worried about the “logistics” of the home. “I’m more concerned about the logistics of having a black house in the middle of an empty field,” they remarked. “They must be spending a fortune on cooling that house in the summer.”

Houska Is in the Middle of a 75-Day Challenge

After welcoming her fourth baby in February, Houska revealed at the beginning of August she was embarking on a 75-day challenge to improve her health.

Some of the things she’s doing are daily workouts, drinking one gallon of water a day, and limiting her alcohol intake.

Houska, 29, has been consistent about showing her exercise routines. She likes to ride on her Peloton with instructors like Cody Rigsby and posts photos and videos to Instagram stories.

Houska is also good about sharing her diet plan. For snacks, she likes to have boiled eggs with hot sauce and the air fryer has been her go-to for crafting healthy dinners.

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have four children together: 11-year-old Aubree, 4-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne and 6-month-old Walker June. Aubree is Houska’s child from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

The DeBoer family left the “Teen Mom” franchise in November 2020, saying the real reason she left MTV was because of her oldest daughter.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told E! News.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” the mother-of-four added.

