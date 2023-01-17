Chelsea Houska Responds to Critics Who Question Her Experience for HGTV

Former “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska — whose new show, “Down Home Fab,” premiered on HGTV on January 16 — responded to people who question her skillset: Everyone starts somewhere.

Houska, 31, serves as the designer, and her husband, Cole DeBoer, is the project manager for “Down Home Fab.” They renovated six homes in Sioux, South Dakota, and they don’t pretend to be experts in what they do.

“We are just going into this. This is a new thing for us. We’re learning as we go, and also that’s part of the story,” Houska told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “We’re learning how to do this and juggle everything in our lives.”

Houska and DeBoer dedicated their lives to their renovation business after they started to build their dream home, the same home whose home build page on Instagram amassed more than 750,000 followers.

“When we started building our house, it became our life,” Houska told The Ashley. “We were researching absolutely everything we could research and reading every book we could find.”

Part of the fun of “Down Home Fab” is getting to see people who are pursuing a new passion, and take it “very seriously.”

“If we’re going to do this, we want to be good. We want to know what we’re talking about,” Houska told The Ashley. “This business is new to us, and you can follow along and watch us get our feet wet.”

Houska Made a Style Prediction for 2023

When “Teen Mom” was airing in the 2010s, Houska loved her leopard print. On the premiere episode of “Down Home Fab,” DeBoer gently mocks Houska for her love of leopard print, but Houska is leaving the leopard in the past.

These days, Houska prefers to decorate with cowhides and antelope print.

“I think antelope print is the new leopard print!” Houska told Heavy. “We’re calling it now.”

The first house DeBoer and Houska renovated had a “ranch glam” theme. Houska said “glam” is animal prints and gold, and the “ranch” part is nature, wood tones and antlers.

“I’m a big fan of animal print. I always have been,” Houska said on “Down Home DeBoer.

“There’s a time and a place. Then there’s too much,” DeBoer added.

Houska Talks About Being a Single Mom on ‘Down Home Fab’

Houska and DeBoer quit “Teen Mom” in 2020 after Houska was on the show for about 10 years. She started the show as a teen mother who welcomed her eldest daughter, 13-year-old Aubree, with her high school boyfriend Adam Lind.

Houska was heartbroken that Lind didn’t want to be a family with her, but she found her “happy ending” in 2014 when they met at a gas station.

“I was a single mom before meeting Cole and seeing how he treated my daughter and how he treated me it was so different than what I had ever experienced before with anybody and I think that’s what did it for me,” Houska said on “Down Home Fab.”

“And I just knew,” DeBoer added.

The couple got married in 2016 and welcomed three children together: 5-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

DeBoer and Houska said it was a relief to be on a show that focused on their accomplishments instead of their dramas.

“It feels so rewarding. I feel so proud of the show and being part of it and I want to share it all over the place and I’m not hesitant or nervous about anything,” Houska told Heavy. “I’m just proud.”

“It was fun to just be myself,” DeBoer added.

“Down Home Fab” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.