Rare Photo of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Chelsea Houska Revealed

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska is known for her signature long hair and glam makeup. But fans got to see a different side of the South Dakota native when a rare bare-faced photo was posted to Instagram by her husband Cole DeBoer.

Houska, who just turned 30, and daughter Layne, now 3, share a birthday on August 29.

“Beauties!! Happy 3rd Birthday to our little Angel Layne! And Happy 30th Birthday to my beautiful amazing wife! @chelseahouska,” DeBoer wrote. “Layne has definitely been a mommas girl lately and she has the best one around to look up to. I love you both more than you will ever know and hope today has been extremely special.”

The picture then garnered more attention when it was shared on the “Teen Mom” subreddit page. “Chelsea’s almost bare face, cuz I know some of you really care,” the original poster wrote. The three garnered over 400 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Some people were shocked to see Houska without makeup. “She is unrecognizable,” one fan wrote.

“Chelsea’s always been pretty. She still is. She just needs to accept her natural beauty more,” another added.

A third viewer said they would have been able to identify the former “Teen Mom 2” star if it wasn’t for the description. “I honestly wouldn’t have even known who this was if I just saw this picture with no caption,” they said.

DeBoer Surprised His Wife for Her 30th Birthday

DeBoer wanted to make Houska’s 30th birthday a special one and surprised her with a romantic barn dance. Before she found her way to the barn, DeBoer wrote Houska a noted and listed three things for the birthday: something she could use, something “from the heart and meaningful” and “something you really want.”

“Please walk out this door and head to the garage barn door,” he wrote at the bottom of the letter. “Here is a flashlight so you can see and please don’t turn the outside lights on. JUST TRUST ME.”

He then drew directions to the barn in pink chalk.

When she opened the door, DeBoer was standing in the garage with his arm held out and invited her to dance. Red rose petals covered the ground. “Oh, my god! What!” Houska screamed. “Love you sweetheart 😍,” DeBoer wrote in the comment section under her Instagram post about the birthday gift.

DeBoer and Houska have four children together: a 4-year-old son, Watson, Layne and a 7-month-old baby, Walker June. Eleven-year-old Aubree is from Houska’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Houska Gushed Over DeBoer

Houska loved the birthday gift from her husband.

“I’m 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world,” she said. “Swipe to see how he surprised me the other night 🥺😭 @coledeboer.”

The ex MTV star also made sure to write a special tribute to birthday twin, Layne.

“Happy birthday to our wild child. You make life so much fun 🧡 celebrating 3 & 30 today!” Houska wrote.

The DeBoers various social media posts came after Houska slammed some fans for making “sick” comments about Aubree after she posted a picture with her oldest daughter.

“It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on her body,” said on IG stories. “She’s an 11-, almost 12-year-old girl, and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way, shape or form. It makes me not want to post her.”

