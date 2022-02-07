PHOTO: Chelsea Houska’s New ‘Masculine’ Look ‘Surprised’ Fans

“Teen Mom” fans said they were “surprised” when they saw a new photo of Chelsea Houska with her friend and co-worker, Laurie Karlson, the owner of the South Dakota clothing line Laurie Belles.

The picture was shared to the “Teen Mom” subreddit, where hundreds of viewers upvoted the thread. Nearly 400 comments were generated under the post. The original poster simply labeled the photo “Boss Babes.”

It shows Houska and Laurie Karlson wearing beige brimmed hats, T-shirts and ripped jeans. Not only is what both women are wearing similar, but they’re also both positioned in the same way — sitting forward on the edge of the couch with their elbows on top of their knees and their hands clasped.

Some fans took issue with the hats, saying Houska and Karlson resembled the Amish, a conservative religious group from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that is resistant to use modern conveniences, like electricity.

“This is sooo cringey, jfc 🥴,” read one comment.

“I’m sorry but they look ridiculous,” another wrote.

The photo also got attention from fans because they claimed Houska appeared more rugged.

“Chelsea looks so masculine here , like way more than usual,” read one of the most popular responses.

“I agree with you, I don’t think the masculine comment is an insult, but rather a comment on how wildly different it is compared to her usual appearance. I’m just surprised to see her rock it,” a second person wrote.

“why do they look so…. weirdly buff??” says a top comment.

Houska Shared an Update on Adam Lind & Aubree

Before Houska quit “Teen Mom 2″ in November 2020, one of the main things her storyline featured was her daughter Aubree’s relationship with her biological father, Adam Lind.

Since leaving the series, Houska has continued to update fans about her life through Instagram, but she didn’t talk much about her ex-boyfriend.

That changed when fans began to ask her questions about Lind during a live stream on Instagram.

“Um, I think he’s doing pretty good,” Houska said. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things. That he’s in a good place.”

Even though he’s doing well, Lind hasn’t done much to work on his relationship with Aubree, 12.

“But Aubree’s still, like, not close with him. There’s no like setup time to see him, cause I know a lot of people want to know that stuff,” Houska said.

Houska Was Criticized for Allowing Aubree to Curse

Houska and Aubree participated in a new trend where two people mouth the words to the Yuen Lung song “The Ginseng String 2002.”

The mother-duo daughter looked at each other and said, ““B****** come and go (Bruh)/ But you know I stay.”

The mother-of-four wrote Aubree was her “ride or die” in the caption and for the text on the video she wrote, “When you have a kid at 18 and have to grow up together.”

While some social media users loved seeing Aubree, especially since she was wearing an MTV shirt, others slammed Houska for allowing her young daughter to curse.

