Chelsea DeBoer Faces Backlash Over ‘Hideous’ Photo

Some viewers criticized “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska DeBoer after she shared pictures of new items available at Lily & Lottie, her collaboration with South Dakota-based clothing line Laurie Belles.

One item that particularly disturbed fans was a taupe patch jacket that said “Mama” in red on the back. Not only did some people say the jacket was “hideous,” they claimed the $57 price tag was a ripoff.

“Scammin’ Chels Strikes Again: Unique ™,” the original poster wrote on Reddit.

“That jacket looks like a wrinkled potato sack,” another wrote via Reddit. “The unnecessary ‘Mama’ in the back makes it extra cringe. Nobody cares that you’re a mom.”

“I can’t believe someone would wear this, it’s hideous,” a third person noted, per The Sun.

While some viewers were blasting Houska for the look of her clothes, others claimed she “stole” her designs in a separate Reddit thread.

“I liked the denim jacket from Chelsea’s recent haul so I found almost the exact same one for half the price,” the original poster wrote. “This one even has a fringed bottom cut which we know Chelsea is OBSESSED with.”

The ‘Mama’ Jacket Already Sold Out

While fans on Reddit might not have appreciated the jacket, it was sold out on the Laurie Belles website.

“This one is for all the mamas!” the description reads. “This versatile piece can be worn open as a lightweight jacket or snapped up as an oversized shirt.”

“Designed with a collar, dropped shoulders, and long sleeves with button cuffs. Features a white patch on the back that reads, ‘MAMA,’ in red lettering,” it continues. “Finished to perfection with silver snap closures, frayed edge detailing throughout, and front patch pockets at the chest. Fits oversized.”

The 100% cotton jacket is available in sizes small, medium and large.

Houska hinted that the Mama Patch Jacket was one of her favorite new items.

“Just posted a @lauriebelles try-on in my stories …sOOooooOOoo many fall goodies coming in hot AAAND I have some @shoplilyandlottie pieces dropping this weekend/every weekend until Christmas 😳🙌🏼 so be on the lookout for those!” the 30-year-old wrote via Instagram on October 30, 2021. “Head to my stories to shop any of these outfits, which one is your fav?! This mama jacket though ❤️‍🔥”

Houska Was Slammed Over Her Dinner Combo

Some people found something else to criticize Houska for: her cooking. The mother-of-four made chili for her husband, Cole DeBoer, and paired it with a cinnamon bun. While DeBoer was happy to devour the entree, some people not familiar with the combo were grossed out to see a cinnamon bun slathered in icing on top of chili.

However, dozens of social media users on Facebook came to Houska’s defense, saying it’s common to eat the chili with a dessert in parts of the midwest.

In fact, there’s a Nebraska-based chain restaurant called Runza that serves the item on their menu. They even joked about having chili with a cinnamon bun as an option on their menu.

“If you tell someone who’s not from the Midwest that you like chili and cinnamon rolls together, they’ll look at you like you have three heads,” their website says.

