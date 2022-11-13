PHOTOS: Chelsea Houska’s Decorating Tips for Neutral Christmas Decor

Former “Teen Mom” star Chelsea Houska doesn’t mess around when it comes to the holidays. For the 2022 Christmas season, Chelsea opted for some “neutral” decor after she heard some items were available at Kirkland’s.

Chelsea showed her followers on TikTok all the items she bought and told them how she planned to arrange them in her home.

“I want to do something cute in front of my fireplace. So I got these two trees,” she said, holding up two beige and silver decorations. Chelsea also thought a black reindeer would be “cute” to add in front of the fireplace. “Like, a little black-on-black moment. How cute? I’m sure my kids are going to play with that but it will be worth it,” she said.

Another item she was really excited about were two “gold ribbed little Christmas trees.” Chelsea was thinking about putting them on a side table with a wreath underneath. The South Dakota native liked that they were “cute and modern.”

Chelsea didn’t need any more ornaments, she already has a “pile” of them, but she couldn’t resist some new decorative bulbs that were covered in feathers. “I like the buy random ones anywhere just to stock up and I really liked the ones they had at Kirkland’s,” she said, pulling a few out of the bag.

Normally, Chelsea sticks to neutral items, but she opted for a cutesies ornament when she saw an owl bulb. “Our little thing is owls,” she said, referring to herself and her husband, Cole DeBoer. She also picked out some white ornaments that looked like they were studded with gold flecks.

She had one last thing to show people before ending her ornament section: two gold antlers. “If you know me, you know I love anything antler, and I grabbed a couple of those,” Chelsea explained.

“I can’t get enough of bells this season. I thought these were so cute and they would just be cute on a table or something simple. Love these.

I’m gonna do a like a draped garland on my mantle and then I want to layer these on there.