Fans Say Chelsea Houska Looks Different in Pic With Aubree

“Teen Mom” fans commented in droves about Chelsea Houska’s appearance after the MTV alum shared a photo of herself when her eldest daughter, 12-year-old Aubree, was first born via Instagram and TikTok.

The picture showed Houska as a teenager and moments after she gave birth to Aubree. She held the infant in her arms and smiled widely for the photo. The snap showed Houska with dark hair, thin eyebrows and narrow lips. Her layered hair was pulled back — with her bangs pushed to the side — and her nail polish was chipped. She wore a blue hospital gown and flower pajama pants.

Houska participated in a social media trend, where influencers show pictures of themselves as “young moms.” For the second photo, Houska chose a family photo that included Aubree, her husband, Cole Deboer and their three children: 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June. Houska paired the montage with Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.”

Houska wanted her fans to know that things can turn out well in the end. “I remember thinking I would never get a happy ending. YOU WILL 💕,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

She shared the same thing on TikTok and wrote, “And to think i used to believe I wasnt worthy of a happy ending. Everyone is 💕.”

Houska’s post was a hit on Instagram, where it garnered more than 3.8 million views, over 385,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments.

Fans Accused Houska of Getting a Plastic Surgery

It seemed like Houska’s intention behind sharing the old photo of herself was to give people hope, but some fans on Reddit talked about how her appearance had changed.

Many social media users accused her of getting Botox and fillers.

“Chelsea is a pretty girl, although I do think she looks better before all the fillers and Botox. But this photo makes her look like a witch from the 1600’s,” one person wrote, garnering more than 100 upvotes.

“She was so pretty before,” another fan said.

A third Reddit user remarked: “She’s the only one that looks very weird in the second photo. It’s a photo of five people and one odd-looking creature.”

Houska Has Battled Plastic Surgery Rumors

Rumors about Houska undergoing plastic surgery aren’t anything new. Fans have long suspected that Houska made cosmetic alterations to her face, although she has never copped to getting fillers.

Her father Dr. Randy Houska, a dentist, did bring Botox to a family vacation, but Houska didn’t post about getting any injections during the trip.

Dentists can use Botox to treat patients who have TMJ or bruxism.

Fans have also suspected that Houska received lip fillers, saying it looked like the “Teen Mom” alum was rocking a fuller pout in recent years, according to The Sun.

Houska has continued to remain in the limelight, even after she quit “Teen Mom” in November 2020.

The star announced in February 2022 that she was returning to the small screen but this time she was doing it with HGTV. She and DeBoer landed their own home makeover show, called “Farmhouse Fabulous,” where they renovate homes in South Dakota.

The series is slated to debut in spring 2023.