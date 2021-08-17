PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Compare Chelsea Houska to Drag Queen

Some “Teen Mom 2” fans said that ex MTV star Chelsea Houska resembled “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Kameron Michales. A post about the comparison on Reddit garnered hundreds of upvotes and dozens of comments.

Michaels competed on season 10 of “Drag Race” under the name Dane Young. She was a runner-up on the season, losing to Aquaria.

“Any Drag Race fans? I’ve always thought Kameron Michales looked like Chelsea!” the original poster wrote.

Those who were fans of “Teen Mom 2” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” seemed to agree.

“OMG i thought this WAS Chelsea dressed up as someone FROM drag race 🤣,” one person wrote.

“I’ve been trying to place who Kameron looks like and you NAILED IT!,” another added.

One viewer said they thought the photo of Michaels was Houska. “Considering I was trying to figure out why Chelsea was dressed with this until I read the title: YUP dead ringer,” they said.

Heavy reached out to Michael, who is currently on season six of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Michaels Opened Up About Depression

Michaels shared a side-by-side picture of herself in July and revealed she had been struggling with depression in November 2020.

“We only show what we want others to see, and this is something I didn’t even want my friends and family to see, let alone my followers,” she wrote.

“I didn’t see anyone or leave the house for a month. I barely ate. Barely took in liquids,” Michaels said. “I was severely depressed, malnourished, and just honestly didn’t care about anyone or anything. Including myself.”

“I wasn’t suicidal but I definitely just didn’t care if I woke up each day,” she continued. We all have bad days, but severe depression is just a whole other monster I’ve never had to deal with before. It’s honestly crippling.”

Houska Is Embarking on a Fitness Challenge

After welcoming her fourth baby — Walker June — in February, Houska is ready to challenge herself. The ex MTV star is doing a 75-day challenge where she works out for 45 minutes every day, eats healthy, drinks a gallon of water and limits alcohol to special occasions.

One of the ways Houska has been getting her exercise is on the Peloton. She shared a picture of herself doing a workout with instructor Christine D’Ercole.

In another photo, she joked about having to work out in the dark. “Working out in the dark and silence because nap time,” she wrote on Instagram, according to screenshots posted to Reddit.

On August 16, she shared she had hit her 150th Peloton ride via Instagram stories. She even offered to answer some questions from fans.

“How’s the water intake going? My biggest struggle! Tips?” one person asked.

“I don’t hate it as much as I did the first couple of days,” Houska answered. “Chug away any chance ya can!”

“Do you have a specific goal in mind with this challenge?” another fan wondered.

“Tight and tone. Get into the habit of drinking more water and reading more,” the South Dakota native said. “Maybe lose that last bit of baby weight. Have something to hold me accountable to kick some ass and feel good.”

