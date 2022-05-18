PHOTOS: Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Grow Their Family

Former “Teen Mom 2” stars Cole DeBoer and Chelsea Houska were thrilled to make the announcement via social media on May 18. The couple said they were “growing” their family by adding two alpacas to their mini-farm.

“New DeBoer family members,” Houska captioned a picture of the two animals via Instagram stories. The alpacas, whose names haven’t been revealed yet, are different colors: one is cream and the other is a chestnut brown.

DeBoer also announced the alpacas’ arrival via Instagram. “When a trailer pulls up with a surprise from my wife!! 😂🙌🏼,” he captioned the update.

The photo shows DeBoer smiling for the camera and features their 3-year-old daughter Layne, who has her hands toward the alpaca and is grinning widely.

Houska is also the mother of 12-year-old Aubree, from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, 5-year-old Watson, and 1-year-old Walker June.

The alpacas might be the only of their kind on the DeBoer property, but they’re certainly not the first animals to be added to the family.

In December 2021, the DeBoers welcomed a mini highland cow named Todd to their property. Todd joined two mini highland cows who came before him, Nelson and Steve; and two goats called Lou and Dixie.

The DeBoers also have three dogs: a great dane named Phil; Barara the pug, and Dale the basset hound.

The first pet DeBoer and Houska ever got together was a pig named Pete, who still lives with them.

Fans Were Excited for Houska & DeBoer

Social media users on Reddit were happy that DeBoer and Houska were expanding their family.

“omg chelsea is living the dream i absolutely love alpacas,” one person said.

“I’m literally jealous. I would’ve loved to be raised surrounded by farm animals,” a second person wrote.

“They have the cutest farm animals who are clearly loved & pampered,” a third chimed in.

Why Aren’t the Animals on TV?

When Houska and DeBoer were on MTV — up until their exit in November 2020 — her pets rarely made appearances on “Teen Mom 2.”

Back in 2018, Houska revealed the animals became anxious around the cameras so she didn’t allow them to be filmed.

“I’ve said this before but when there’s a crew of 6-10 people plus Cole me& the kids in my not so huge living room, my animals get anxiety,” she tweeted on July 10, 2018. “I’ve found it’s easier to have them downstairs (with giant couch to lounge and the tv on) when everyone is there.”

It’s not clear if the animals will be featured on Houska’s new show, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” which is slated to debut on HGTV in spring 2023.

Houska’s children, as well as her parents, will make cameos in the series.

She and DeBoer are currently renovating homes in South Dakota. The couple developed their ardor for home improvement when they built their own house from the ground up. They started the Instagram page, called Down Home DeBoers, and amassed a following of over 700,000 people.

With nearly 9 million followers between them, HGTV was confident that a home makeover series with Houska and DeBoer was worth a shot.

“Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business,” Betsy Ayala, SVP, Programming & Production of HGTV said in a press release, cited by Deadline. “We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”