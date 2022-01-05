Fans Liken Chelsea Houska’s New Photo to Farrah Abraham

“Teen Mom” fans compared Chelsea Houska’s appearance in a new photo to Farrah Abraham.

Both stars have been accused by viewers of having plastic surgery, fillers and Botox. Although Houska has only admitted to getting Botox injections, Abraham is open about her foray into plastic surgery, which consists of various breast enhancements, butt filler, rhinoplasty, chin implant (and subsequent removal), plus more.

The comparisons went down on the “Teen Mom” subreddit after an original poster mocked Houska for the color of her spray tan.

“The inside of this hat must look like it’s covered in Cheeto dust. 🍊,” they wrote.

“She looks like horse face Farrah,” one person wrote.

“Oh hey Farrah,” another social media user said.

One of the top comments came from a viewer who claimed there was an “abrupt” change in Houska’s appearance.

“I swear, the change from her subtle plastic surgery/fillers to this was so abrupt,” they said. “Usually it’s a gradual increase, I wonder what made her fly off the handle with it.”

“She needs to stop with the fillers, like immediately,” read another popular response.

Houska Transitioned From Reality TV Star to Entrepreneur

Since quitting “Teen Mom 2” in November 2020, Houska now considers herself to be an entrepreneur.

She identifies as such on her home goods website, Aubree Says, although she writes that she is a “mother-of-four” first.

Houska, 30, created Aubree Says with the intention to make consumers feel like their home is a sanctuary.

“Your home isn’t your four walls. It’s a feeling. A feeling of warmth and safety and certainty that washes over you as you cross the threshold,” she writes on her website. “It’s that exhale as you sink into the sofa.”

“My mission is to make a line of home goods that capture that feeling,” she adds. “That help to transform your house into a sanctuary. Products that are boldly designed and made with love.”

Houska Said There Was a ‘Buildup’ to Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’

“Teen Mom” created a retreat-style spinoff, mixing the girls from the past and present casts of “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG,” but viewers won’t see Houska at the “family reunion.”

She and “TM2” alum Kailyn Lowry decided not to participate in the event. Though “TM2” star Jenelle Evans was initially invited, producers decided to move forward without her.

The only girls from “TM2” participating in the series are Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones and Leah Messer, the only cast member who originally started with “Teen Mom 2.”

In May 2021, Houska revealed the real reason she decided to leave MTV.

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” she told E! Online. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore.”

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Houska added.

